Kevin Garnett Marvels Over Jaylen Brown’s Personal Shoe Brand

Ahead of the NBA’s 2024-2025 season, Jaylen Brown has announced the launch of his latest venture. After fans were curious to learn about the sneakers he was donning during the Boston Celtics’ media day, the 2024 Finals MVP revealed details of his brand – “741”. Kevin Garnett was among the many to express their excitement for Brown’s new endeavor by sharing details of the same on Instagram Stories.

Garnett often displays his love for members of the Celtics by sharing stats, feats, and other clips on his Instagram Stories. On this occasion, KG congratulated the 27-year-old by resharing Complex Sneaker’s post containing details of 741. Coming off like a proud elder brother, the former NBA player captioned his emoji-filled Story:

YESSS SIRRRRR

Congrats J B… @fchwpo

This is one greatest thing ever

KG congratulates Jaylen Brown on his newest endeavor pic.twitter.com/RuLynSe3jK — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) September 28, 2024

From what the initial reactions suggest, avid basketball enthusiasts and sneakerheads seem to love Brown’s latest venture. People appreciate the fact that the three-time All-Star aims to give back to society through this venture while also making sure that kids from different walks of life can buy the same.

741’s statement – ‘The Future Of Performance’ – has been made pretty evident on their Instagram bio as well as on the brand’s website. Additionally, the name 741 comes from Brown’s personal and spiritual connection with the numbers 7, 4, and 1.

Brown has been a huge advocate for social justice, empowerment, and activism. Through his new brand, he communicates certain opinions with his audience—something Nike didn’t permit him to do.

Brown believed that Nike omitted him from the squad representing the USA at the 2024 Olympics

Brown’s omission from the USA’s 12-man roster for the 2024 Olympics came as a shock to the basketball community. The 6ft 6 guard came off a successful postseason, averaging 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, en route to winning a championship.

However, Brown believed that Nike had a huge role to play in his name not being present in the squad. Besides claiming that he believed the brand played a role in keeping his name out of Team USA’s squad, Brown also directly targeted the American brand in a tweet.

“@Nike this is what we doing?”

@nike this what we doing ? — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 10, 2024

This wasn’t the only time JB publicly took shots at Nike. Back in 2022, when Phil Knight denounced Kyrie Irving for “stepping over the line” by sharing an antisemitic film, Brown questioned Nike’s opinions on ethics.

“Since when did Nike care about ethics?”

Since when did Nike care about ethics? https://t.co/f8t2eY994v — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) November 10, 2022

As if this tweet wasn’t enough to figure out that the two bodies had an ongoing feud, Brown made it much clearer during his actions in the 2023-2024 season. The sneaker free agent primarily wore Nike Kobes and GT Cuts throughout the campaign. However, he would cover Nike’s swoosh with various artwork, or simply by taping over the iconic logo.