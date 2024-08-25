Kevin Garnett Names “Big Factor” for Bucks Ahead of 2024–25 NBA Season, Raises Question About Standing in East

As the 2024-2025 NBA season is merely a few months away, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce took to their podcast, Ticket & The Truth|KG CERTIFIED, and discussed the possibility of the Milwaukee Bucks winning the title.

The Bucks had a pretty unstable campaign last year – Damian Lillard was acquired a few weeks before the regular season began, Khris Middleton wasn’t healthy, and Doc Rivers was made the head coach mid-way into the season. According to Pierce, the team now will notice a huge difference. Additionally, the training camp will also help the two stars – Giannis and Dame – to improve their chemistry on and off the court.

“I think they gonna be better. I think another year together now under Doc… Doc came in the middle of the year, they already played like 30 games. He going to get a training camp now, he’s gonna get his coaching staff together. They gonna be better.”

While The Truth had faith in Giannis Antetokounmpo and co., Garnett denied that the Wisconsin side was a threat in the East. However, KG did state that he could only talk about the team’s strength after seeing how the “big factor” – Khris Middleton – is performing.

“I still got to see what Middleton looks like cause he’s a big factor in their growth. He hasn’t been the Middleton that we know him to be, bro.”

The Big Ticket simply implied that the Bucks weren’t enough to defeat four Eastern Conference teams.

“The East got better. The Knicks got better, Cleveland got better, Philly got better. Can you beat them three teams? And then the Cs! Man, they got four teams that damn near better, can they beat those four teams?”

With the addition of Damian Lillard, the Milwaukee side was expected to dominate the league. Unfortunately, that didn’t seem to be the case. Much to everyone’s surprise, the team failed to reach the 50-win mark, a threshold that they have crossed four out of the past five seasons. Additionally, they also suffered an unexpected loss against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the postseason.

To be fair, they were playing well (30-13) before Adrian Griffin was surprisingly sacked. As there aren’t too many changes in the roster or the coaching staff, fans of the franchise will hope for the synergy between players to get better over the past few months and perform significantly better during the upcoming season.

While KG might not agree with the same, the Dame-Giannis duo is one of the best pairings in the league’s history that can produce a championship. What do you think of this pairing? Let us know in the comments section below.