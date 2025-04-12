Kevin Garnett Recalls A Fan Nearly Being Held At Gunpoint In The Celtics Locker Room After Breaking In

Mar 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Basketball Hall of Fame and former Boston Celtic Kevin Garnett shows emotion as he is introduced during his number retirement ceremony after game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Sports fans are a different breed. Their passion knows no bounds, and sometimes, neither does their sense of boundaries. From streakers sprinting across football fields to fans trying to interact with players on the floor during games, diehard fans don’t realize they’ve blurred all boundaries. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce know more about fan obsession than most.

Fans’ unhinged behavior isn’t uncommon in professional sports. Recently, when LeBron James was nearing a triple-double against the Raptors, a fan shouted from the sidelines, urging him to grab one more rebound so he could hit his parlay.

However, instances like this are lighthearted and often non-threatening. But there have been times when fans’ madness has reached a point of threatening personal security. On KG Certified, Garnett and Pierce recalled one such moment. Pierce remembered seeing a fan sitting comfortably inside the Celtics locker room.

He was so comfortable that the NBA legend thought he must be the “ticket guy.” KG said, “So, we’re sitting here. About an hour go by, man, we’re talking about everything. Finally, Paul goes, ‘My man, who you with?’ He’s like, ‘Man, I’m just here, I’m just a fan.’” That’s when the locker room security personnel realized that he had to get that man out.

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett tell a story about when a fan snuck into the Celtics locker room in 2008 😂

The security guard reached for his firearm to get the intruder out, but KG interfered and decided to do the task rather politely. He said, “You get you’re a** up out of here. I was like, woah [security guard] leave him alone.”

The ’08 Celtics squad is arguably the most revered Celtics team since the Larry Bird era. There were several stars on the team who were adored by fans, so it’s understandable how the admiration must’ve reached that level. More importantly, it was very on-brand for a Celtics fan.

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce talked about what makes the Celtics different from other organizations

Every NBA franchise boasts some diehard fans. There are people who live for their favorite team, and being a fan is a huge part of their personality. However, as per KG and Pierce, no other franchise enjoys the fanfare more than the C’s. On an episode of KG Certified, Garnett detailed what makes the Celtics different from others.

He said, “It’s really a lifestyle. When you’re outside the Celtics family, you look at it like everyone outside is looking at it. And when you’re inside, it’s a whole other feeling; it’s a lot of love. It’s a real, not just a fanbase; it’s a lifestyle and belief.”

He believes that the Celtics tradition has been passed down through generations, which has helped grow the popularity of the franchise all over the world. He sees it as “it’s like a small town that keeps growing and growing.”

Pierce added that the Celtics are among the few sports franchises that are respected even among their rivals. He said, “Even when I’m living in LA, people are like: ‘I hated you, but I respected and loved what you brought because you played with Boston.’ So, it’s a high level of respect, even though we were always the bad guys elsewhere.”

He believes that the Celtics will forever be remembered and respected worldwide.