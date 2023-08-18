Raking In $822,500, Charles Barkley Demanded To Get Paid For 2 People Because Of His Scoring And Rebounding Prowess In 1987

Drafted 5th overall into the NBA, Charles Barkley was selected by the star-studded Philadelphia 76ers. Playing under the leadership of Julius Erving and Moses Malone, it didn’t take Chuck long before he got accustomed to the league’s rapid style of play. In no time, Sir Charles became a starter and eventually the best player on the roster. After two solid seasons, Barkley had a breakout year during the 1986-1987 season, receiving his first-ever All-Star nod. The very next campaign, the 6-foot-6 Forward was torching up the league like no one else. Putting in some terrific numbers at the time, he believed he should’ve been rewarded with double his pay, despite earning $822,500.

The 76ers were a successful franchise before Charles Barkley’s arrival. The Pennsylvania side made four trips to the Finals between 1977 and 1983. After suffering losses to the Portland Trail Blazers (1977) and the Los Angeles Lakers (1980 & 1982) in the NBA Finals, Billy Cunningham’s boys were finally victorious in 1983. However, following the 1985-1986 season Malone decided to part ways with the Sixers and in 1987 Dr. J decided to hang up his sneakers. With Barkley leading the line without much help, Philly unfortunately never made it to the Finals again.

Charles Barkley demanded to be paid double what he was earning

Charles Barkley was doing it all for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1987-1988 season. Even though the 76ers finished 10th in the Eastern Conference and missed the postseason, ‘the Round Mound of Rebound’ had a spectacular display. Averaging 28.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on 58.7% shooting, the 24-year-old led the team in scoring, rebounding, and field goal percentage. While complaining about his pay to the Chicago Tribune, Barkley claimed that he should’ve been paid like he was two people. In his book Sir Charles: Wit and Wisdom of Charles Barkley, the undersized Power Forward wrote:

“If I’m playing like two people, I want to be paid like two people.”

The 6-foot-6 star did have some sensational campaigns during his stint with Philly following the Dr. J era. In the five seasons he was with the Sixers since, Barkley lodged 26/11.5/3.9 per game. However, despite his individual success, the organization missed the postseason twice, sustained a first-round sweep, and witnessed two second-round eliminations.

To the Philadelphia’s credit, they did comply to Charles’s demands. Following the season he complained about his salary, ‘the Chuckster’ signed a new bumper deal. In the 1988-1989 season, Barkley earned $1,536,000, almost double what he raked up in the 1987-1988 campaign.

Chuck led Phoenix to the NBA Finals in his first year as a Sun

Following an awful 1991-1992 season, Barkley decided to part ways with the Sixers organization. Switching Conferences, Chuck teamed up with Kevin Johnson and Dan Majerle at the Phoenix Suns.

In only his first year with the Arizona side, Barkley put up a terrific display. Missing only six games, the 29-year-old recorded 25.6 points and 12.2 rebounds, leading the team to the Western Conference-best 62-20 record. Barkley was even awarded the Most Valuable Player trophy for an excellent regular-season performance.

Owing to a brilliant postseason run, Charles Barkley and co. found themselves in the NBA Finals after defeating the Lakers, the Spurs, and the SuperSonics. Unfortunately, the wrath of the Chicago Bulls was too much for them to handle. With Michael Jordan averaging a staggering 41 points and 8.5 rebounds, the Illinois side won the Championship in six games. Barkley would never make it past the Conference Finals again, retiring without ever lifting the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy.