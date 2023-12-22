“I Thought of Something Funnier Than 24”: Pistons’ 25th Loss Gets Brutally Trolled by the Jazz as Cade Cunningham’s Squad Approaches ‘History’

The Detroit Pistons are about to etch their names in history but for something they would not want to be remembered. In the recent game against the Utah Jazz, the Pistons again lost 119-111, recording their 25th straight loss this season. With this, Detroit is just one defeat away from equalling the NBA’s longest single-season losing streak.

In all honesty, everyone, except the Pistons fans, is enjoying the trolls and digs coming along the way for the team. The trolls intensified further with the Utah Jazz’s TikTok account brutally roasting the Pistons with an audio clip from a SpongeBob Squarepants episode.

In this episode, SpongeBob goes to driving school with Patrick and amusingly tells him, “I thought of something funnier than 24”. Bob answers that it’s the “number 25”. Perhaps the Jazz social media team was waiting for this perfect opportunity to rub more salt into the woes of the Pistons’ supporters and fans. The TikTok was re-posted by Legion Hoops on X (formerly Twitter).

The Pistons gave away 27 points in 20 turnovers against the Jazz, playing with only 8 players on their roster. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons in scoring with 28 points and 10 assists. The Pistons, however, continue sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table, with their last win being almost one-and-half months ago against the Chicago Bulls on 29 October.

The Pistons team and supporters are frustrated with their team’s dwindling form

The Pistons fans and players are probably facing the toughest time coping with the team’s form this season in the NBA. The Pistons now sit rock bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with an abysmal 2-27 record. Pistons guard Cade Cunningham seemed quite dejected and disappointed for being part of the wrong side of history with this team.

With the next loss, the team will equal the record of 26 losses by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers. “This is history no one wants to be part of. We’re not 2-26 bad. No way, are we that bad?” said a disgruntled Cunningham in the post-game conference last night. He added, “Kinda sick right now, I am sick right now.”

The Detroit Pistons coach, Monty Williams, was interestingly the 2022 NBA Coach of the Year with the Phoenix Suns. However, this season, he seems to be facing one of the ‘toughest challenges of his coaching career.’ Williams commented after the loss against Utah, “I want to be careful with my words – this one hurts more than most of them.”

During the previous matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Williams reminisced the stark contrast between leading the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals and sitting in the bottom of the Conference standings. Speaking to Andscape, Williams said, “Life can be funny. Just three years ago, I was standing on the sideline coaching in the Finals. And basketball life can change up on you.”

The Pistons coach is hopeful that his team will certainly bounce back later in the season, perhaps to gain a considerable lead to the least compete in the Play-Ins later in the season.