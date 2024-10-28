Kevin Garnett Sides with Profanity-Laden Commentary about Victor Wembanyama Following Spurs-Rockets

The San Antonio Spurs registered their first win of the season against the Houston Rockets, thanks to Victor Wembanyama’s effortless 29-point performance. Following Wemby’s onslaught, Kevin Garnett found the right clip to heap praise on the Spurs star on his Instagram stories.

In the original clip, the narrator aggressively praised Wembanyama, with the most organic and candid breakdown imaginable of his buckets against the Rockets.

The profanity-laced praise caught KG’s attention because it is very similar to the way he praises the people he likes. He captioned the story, “Said everything I was thinking.”

KG praises Wemby's game against the Rockets pic.twitter.com/paQVyNCgAQ — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) October 28, 2024

The original clip highlighted how Wemby towered above every athlete on the floor and used his size to his advantage. Be it dunking on players, catching the ball with a full arm stretch, or shooting long-range threes, Wemby was incredible against the Rockets.

“Wemby the only player that can factually say he has a mismatch every single play. He’s shooting over any fu**ing body…You see my hand, right there, get the f**k out the way,” the narrator went on.

Calling it “Some of the sickest sh*t” he has ever seen, the narrator stated that Wemby is angry this season, which makes him more dangerous. Following a dominant win against the Rockets at the AT&T Center, the Spurs star is set to go against the same opposition at the same arena tonight.

KG has praised Wembanyama from the moment he joined the league. It must’ve been thrilling for the NBA legend to witness the French star live up to the expectations that were put on him. A season later, he is now paired up with one of the all-time greats, Chris Paul, and KG believes that this will be a remarkable season for the 20-year-old in terms of his growth.

KG outlines the advantages of Wembanyama playing with Chris Paul

Wemby averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 71 games in his rookie season. However, his team was one of the weakest in the league. Now, things might change for the Spurs as they have balanced Wemby’s energy and talent with CP3’s experience.

On an episode of KG Certified, Garnett said that in his rookie season, every shot that Wemby made was tough and he had to work very hard for it. But now that he has CP3, his job will become easier. He said, “Playing with Chris Pau, [Wembanyama] is going to get some easier baskets. I look for Chris Paul to come down here and organize his young team.”

The Spurs have brought CP3 with the same intention. The organization is full of talented and young basketball players and all of them can benefit from a veteran’s presence. However, the center of attention is going to be Wemby as he has the most potential to become a superstar player.