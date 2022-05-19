“Jimmy Butler over Luka Doncic, any day or night in the Playoffs!”: Skip Bayless trashes Mavericks’ star, praises Andrew Wiggins for Game 1 performance

Skip Bayless talked about how Luka Doncic got locked up by Andrew Wiggins in the 2nd half of Game 1 of the WCF

The Golden State Warriors defended their homecourt last night. They trashed the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors knew how dangerous the Mavericks get when guys other than Luka Doncic start to kick in, so they made sure that didn’t happen.

They held Luka to a mere 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, and forced 7 turnovers. Doncic shot 6/18 from the field, and 3/10 from the deep. The Mavericks, as a team, were held to 36% shooting from the field, and 22% from the deep.

On the other hand, the Warriors were extremely smart to not rely on the 3 ball as much as the Mavs. Compared to the Mavericks’ 48 shots from the deep, the Warriors hoisted up just 29. Stephen Curry led the scoring with his 21 points and 12 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole both added 19 each, as the Dubs took the win 112-87.

Skip Bayless points out how well Andrew Wiggins defended Luka Doncic in the 2nd half

Today on Undisputed, Skip Bayless continued on his agenda about Jimmy Butler being the best remaining player in the Playoffs. With Luka Doncic recording a game-low -30, his case just got stronger. Luka started the game strong, going for 18 in the first half. However, in the 2nd half, he was held to just 2 points.

Andrew Wiggins gets credit for the same. Luka was held to just 1/6 shooting in the 2nd half, and he turned the ball over 6 times. Skip talked about the same.

"My eye test told me last night that Luka looked overmatched in the 2nd half by Andrew Wiggins." — Skip Bayless

We’ll have to see how Luka and the Mavs respond in Game 2. However, from the looks of it, Stephen Curry and co would like to stay unbeaten at Chase. Game 2 takes place on Friday at 8.30 PM ET.