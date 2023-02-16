“Gotta Play With LeBron James’ Old A**”: Julius Randle Urges Lakers Superstar To Draft Him For The All-Star Games

Regardless of what conference LeBron James plays in, he continues to be the captain of that conference’s All-Star team. The concept of drafting All-Stars from a pool of players began during the 2017-18 season when James was chosen alongside the West’s Stephen Curry.

After that 2018 ASG that he won, he would make his way to the Western Conference and be selected to captain that team every single year, including this year as well. What’s even more impressive is the fact James is 5-0 as a captain, never having lost a single ASG.

In his 6th go-around as captain, his opposition is led by none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo, a man who has lost to ‘The King’ before. Giannis has stated that he looks to beat James once and for all this time and with the draft taking place in real time, on the court moments before the game, the stakes are even higher than before.

Also read: “Keep Going Bronny James!”: LeBron James Couldn’t Contain His Excitement Following Son’s Nike Hoop Summit Selection

Julius Randle wants to play with LeBron James for one simple reason

Julius Randle is a former member of the Los Angeles Lakers but never got a chance to play alongside LeBron James. Instead, he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans. From the Pels, he would move on to the New York Knicks where he’s established himself as an All-Star.

He has made the team yet again this season over his teammate, Jalen Brunson, who many believe should’ve been the man representing the Knicks at this year’s ASG. Though, Randle’s numbers aren’t all too shabby either as he’s put up 24.7 points and grabbed 10.8 rebounds a night this season.

During an interview, Julius would be asked about who he would want to play with at the All-Star Game this year. He would say that given his existing relationship with Paul George, it would probably be him.

Then, he would hilariously admit to wanting to be selected by LeBron James because he doesn’t know when else he’ll get a chance given just how old he is. Considering the fact that Randle seems to be a regular All-Star at this point and LeBron will be in the league till 2025 at the minimum, he may have other chances as time goes on.

Julius Randle would like to play with LeBron James and Paul George at the All-Star Game. Why LeBron? “It would be fun to do before he gets his old ass outta here” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HPlgO6tGsh — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 15, 2023

Also read: “LeBron James Needs To Regroup and Start Playing With His New Toys”: Skip Bayless Suggests a Minutes Restriction for Lakers Star