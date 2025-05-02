Kevin Garnett Uses Anthony Edwards as an Example to Explain Why Former NBA Stars Did Not ‘Speak’ to Younger Players

As each postseason passes, Anthony Edwards proceeds to reach a new level. In the 2024 NBA playoffs, he defeated his favorite player of all time, Kevin Durant, convincingly. This season, he sent LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers home in the first round. NBA legend Kevin Garnett believes a level of comfort between the two stars allowed Edwards to dominate. That didn’t exist back in Garnett’s career, and he explained why.

Edwards’ level of play has impressed the likes of Garnett and Paul Pierce. The Minnesota Timberwolves star isn’t afraid of the moment or the opponent before him. In the heat of battle, he didn’t look at LeBron James as the greatest basketball player ever. Instead, he viewed him as just another person on the court.

This was apparent in Edwards becoming physical while guarding James. He refused to back down from the challenge. However, Pierce and Garnett believe this goes deeper than just Edwards’ personality.

In the recent episode of Ticket & the Truth, Garnett spoke about the friendliness between stars today. Although it isn’t necessarily a bad thing, it may jeopardize the competitive edge between players. Garnett reveals why players in the past didn’t fall into this habit.

“Say Dominique [Wilkins] doesn’t speak to [Paul Pierce], the reason why is because when a guy is comfortable having a conversation, he also gets courage in moments where he’ll feel defiant,” Garnett said.

Garnett revealed examples of stars not speaking to Pierce, such as Dominique Wilkins, Vince Carter and Kobe Bryant. This didn’t come from a place of malice, but as competitors. Nobody wanted to give their opponent any room to find a weakness.

Edwards had the opportunity to be around LeBron during the 2024 Paris Olympics. He grew comfortable with LeBron as a person. As a result, that fear he may have once had seemed to diminish, according to Garnett and Pierce.

James becomes the second of Edwards’ idols, whom he has taken down. The next one standing in the three-time All-Star’s way is potentially Stephen Curry. Defeating the four-time NBA champion would be a lofty accomplishment for Edwards and his status as one of the league’s best players.