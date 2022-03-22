“Kevin Love in my brother, I hate that it had to be him”: LeBron James on putting his former Cavs teammate on a poster

NBA superstar LeBron James posterizes former Cavs teammate Kevin Love as the King visits his hometown Cleveland.

Though the Lakers might be struggling this season, LeBron James continues to exhibit greatness on the hardwood. In his 19th season, the superstar is showing no signs of aging. His agility and athleticism prove why he’s a freak of nature, a point guard with the size of a power forward.

We all know the special relationship James shares with the city of Cleveland. The Akron native played most of his career for the Cavaliers, bringing them a championship in 2016. Though he is not with the team today, it is always special to see LBJ play in Cleveland.

The four-time Finals MVP never seizes the opportunity to put up a show at the Cavs arena, and this time was no different. However, this time former teammate and close friend Kevin Love had to bear the wrath. James put Love on a poster.

LBJ threw down a nasty dunk on Cavs forward Love. The two shared a hilarious moment post the Lakers superstar putting Love on a poster.

LeBron James shows no mercy to Kevin Love.

Though they have slipped from the rankings, the Cavaliers are having a great season, playing with a young core boasting of talent and skills. The team is looking to make a playoff appearance post James’ departure in 2018. Despite not being with the Cavs anymore, it’s always interesting to see James play in Cleveland.

The four-time champion is a walking highlight reel. James, who just surpassed Karl Malone as the second all-time scorer in the NBA, sent social media into a tizzy with his poster dunk on former teammate Love.

LeBron James throws it down over Kevin Love 🔥pic.twitter.com/SlO9mfkIE4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 22, 2022

LeBron James when he elevated and saw Kevin Love under the rim pic.twitter.com/kvyIox60s4 — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) March 22, 2022

Social media in March 2032, “10 years ago today LeBron James retired Kevin Love.” pic.twitter.com/9cKyEReavd — Chris Burkhardt (@ChrisJBurkhardt) March 22, 2022

Nonetheless, all was good between the two, with Love engaging in some banter with James.

During a post-match interaction, James admitted he hated the fact that Love was on the receiving end of his poster, calling him a brother.

LeBron on dunking on Kevin Love: “I hate that it had to be him. That’s my guy. That’s my brother.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 22, 2022

James finished the game with a 38-point triple-double, getting the much-needed W.