Kevon Looney Was Laughing At Mark Williams For Getting ‘Beat Up’ By Jose Alvarado, Says Draymond Green

Now and then, the NBA transforms into a good old-fashioned slugfest. Sunday’s clash between the Suns and the Pelicans saw Jose Alvarado and Mark Williams get into a heated on-court altercation that quickly escalated. What started as a hard foul and some jawing turned physical, forcing teammates and officials to rush in and separate the two. Kevon Looney was reportedly enjoying the tussle, as recently revealed by someone who has had his share of them in the past.

Advertisement

Both Williams and Alvarado were ejected immediately as the game carried on without them. The NBA did not take long to respond, handing down suspensions to both players for their roles in the fight. Alvarado received a two-game suspension, while Williams was suspended for one game. The league made it clear that the physical nature of the incident crossed the line, and it did. Both players landed blows, particularly Alvarado, who connected with a punch to Williams’ chin, albeit a weak one.

One person who was eating up the coverage of the brawl was Draymond Green. The Warriors legend has been known to get into a few scuffles during his career, so he relished the opportunity to comment on someone else’s physical misfortune on the latest edition of his podcast. Draymond began his assessment by joking that Williams looked like it was the first fight he had ever been in.

“Mark Williams didn’t look like he had ever been into a fight in his life. Now maybe the opponent was so much shorter than him that his depth perception was…I don’t know. But it looked like he had never got into a fight in his life and Jose caught him with a crazy right,” stated the four-time NBA champ.

Draymond Green on the Jose Alverado and Mark Williams fight “Mark Williams looks like he never been in a fight in his life…. I know Looney was over there cracking up that Jose was beating up Mark Williams because you a big, man. You gotta do better” (Via @DraymondShow) pic.twitter.com/CahLtjNHF2 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) December 31, 2025

While this was far from the Malice in the Palace, it was particularly violent considering how much tamer the league has become. Green jokingly looked at it as if it were the Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua fight.

Draymond then made a point about how a player’s teammates need to have his back when a fight breaks out, and in that regard, Alvarado had Green’s former Warriors teammate, Looney, behind him. Green later laughed as he recalled how Looney reacted to the situation.

“I know Looney was over there cracking up that Jose was beating up Mark Williams because you a big, man. You gotta do better,” laughed the defensive guru.

At the end of the day, the fight will be remembered less for the punches and more for the reactions it sparked across the league. Alvarado and Williams will serve their suspensions, the Suns and Pelicans will move on, and the standings will not change because of it.