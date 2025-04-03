“Anthony Davis Scamming Rookie Dalton Knecht”: Fans ‘Cry’ As AD Refuses To Pay Lakers Rook Following Kentucky’s Loss To Tennessee

We all bet on March Madness, even those of us who ball for a living. That’s what Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht revealed during his recent media day appearance. Knecht told the press that he made bets with Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt that Tennessee would best Kentucky in their Sweet 16 showdown from March 28. The former Volunteer was happy to see his college team advance with a 78-65 victory. Unfortunately, he never received his bet winnings.

Tennessee put on a defensive clinic against the Wildcats in the matchup, something they had not done in their previous meetings earlier in the year. Kentucky had killed the Volunteers with the 3-ball in two games but in the Sweet 16? The squad shot only 15 total 3s, and only made 6. The contest was more or less a lock once the second half hit the 9-minute mark.

Knecht didn’t just make a bet with AD and Vando for no reason. The duo are former Wildcats themselves and the two team’s rivalry meant that a friendly wager was bound to happen sooner or later.

“Did AD have any thoughts back on the matchup?” asked a media member to Knecht regarding the best. “Yeah no answer,” responded the rookie with a smile, who got a big laugh from the other reporters.

Dalton Knecht said he had a friendly wager with AD and Vando, both Kentucky products, during March Madness when they played Tennessee. AD after the game: “No response.” #Lakeshow pic.twitter.com/7QtxIjAifU — LoJo Media (@LoJoMedia) April 2, 2025

Knecht’s answer was a playful jab, but it sent NBA Twitter (aka X) over the edge. “AD scamming rookie Knecht I’m crying,” wrote one user. “Lol AD said he ain’t paying a Rookie,” added a second person. The bet might not have been paid yet, but the story itself proves the friendship that Knecht and Davis have.

AD and Knecht only played together for the first half of the season due to Davis’ getting dealt away to the Mavericks at the deadline. Yet the two seem close enough to be still staying in contact, and even making friendly bets on their alumni. It speaks volumes as to what the basketball brotherhood can be, even if it’s only for a short while.

AD may wear a different team’s uniform but he still stays in touch with his Lakers family

It’s not just Knecht that AD stays close with. The 10-time All-Star still texts Vando and LeBron James regularly, something he admitted in a recent interview with Andscape.

“We still check in on each other. He [James] texts me all the time,” Davis admitted. “ [James’ chief of staff] Randy [Mims] hit me. Actually, they both just hit me. Vando [Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt] did. We still talk to those guys.

“I’ve been with [James] the longest, six-and-a-half years. We’ve been really close, but nothing has changed. Obviously, we don’t talk hang like we used to just because of the teams and stuff. But I’m sure we will get together over this summer and try to figure it out.”

Davis was an instrumental part in helping LeBron and the Lakers win a ring back in 2020. AD may now call himself a Maverick, but his bond with the boys makes him a Purple and Gold soldier through and through.