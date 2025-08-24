“Such a Tough Moment”: When Legendary Lakers Trainer Broke Down Into Tears While Revisiting Magic Johnson’s HIV Diagnosis

The 1991 NBA Finals resulted in tough heartbreak for the Los Angeles Lakers for more than one reason. Despite falling to the Chicago Bulls, they at least had one of the best players in NBA history in Magic Johnson in his prime, which meant that the future That would all change in the blink of an eye.

Ahead of the 1991-92 season, Magic Johnson inexplicably retired from basketball. The decision came after his HIV positive diagnosis came to light. This was a far less enlightened time, so Johnson had to face the wrath of the media and fans. Regardless, his decision to call it a day was a shocking move that left former Los Angeles Lakers trainer Gary Vitti emotionally devastated.

“This is still an emotional thing for me,” Vitti said in an interview with AM 570 LA Sports in 2019. “We met in the locker room, and it was just the two of us, and I was a total wreck, and I still am. It was such a tough moment.”

Viti was fighting back tears while recalling his emotions during the entire ordeal. Nobody saw it coming. Johnson was only 31 years old at the time and in the peak of his prime.

However, basketball was least of Vitti’s worries. He had Johnson’s well-being at the forefront of his thoughts. But even in a situation that was against him, Magic found a way to look at things positively.

“He grabbed me by the shoulders, squatted down and looked me straight in the eye. He said, ‘God gave me this disease; he gave it to the right person. I’m gonna do something great with this.’ And that was that,” Vitti said.

Johnson was able to do exactly that. At the time when Johnson received his diagnosis, knowledge surrounding HIV wasn’t as extensive as it is today.

It wasn’t until 1996 that a true breakthrough occurred in the research for HIV treatment. Nowadays, people who contract the virus can live a life as long and healthy as those without it.

Johnson used his name and his considerable resources to establish Magic Johnson Foundation in 1991 with the purpose of focusing on HIV/AIDS awareness.

Ahead of the 1995-96 season, Johnson revealed that he had been working towards a comeback, and would eventually go on play one more season. This would also allow the five-time NBA champion a proper farewell tour.

Fast forward to today, and people don’t look at Johnson differently than they once did before contracting HIV. Although Vitti would’ve loved for Johnson to finish his career on his own accord, the two can continue to establish lifelong memories.