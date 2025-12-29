“Kicking His A** on the Back Nine”: LeBron James Uses Golf Analogy to Declare Victory Over Father Time

LeBron James just played his final game in the NBA as a 40-year-old… The King is set to celebrate his 41st birthday on December 30. A year older, yes, but James is emphasizing his longevity with every outing since his sciatica break at the start of the season.

James scored 24 in 29 minutes as the Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 125-101 to snap their three-game losing streak on Sunday. Now, that’s a statement performance from the King, aimed at those who keep questioning his age.

After the game, James used some words from golf to bash “Father Time”. This came during an interview in the Lakers’ locker room after the game, when he was asked whether playing at the highest level at his age was all about pushing himself to be the best he could be.

LeBron replied, stating that he’s been in a battle with Father Time since he was 20-21 years old. “I was 20, or 21, when I did the ‘father of time’ commercial thing,” began James.

“I’m in a battle with him,” the four-time NBA champion added. “I would like to say that I’m kicking his a** on the back nine.”

The golf analogy was also a hint at LeBron’s growing love for the sport. With the “back nine”, which is the final nine holes in an 18-hole golf course, James was stating that he’s winning the battle against Father Time in the final stretch of his career.

Since turning 30, which is the peak age for many athletes, LeBron has an average of 26.6 PPG, at around 60% true shooting. He’s also won two NBA championships since then. James also became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer three years ago.

In the 12 games LeBron has played so far this season, he has averaged 20.8 points. Of course, it isn’t quite peak LeBron returns. But his age has to be taken into consideration, and also the fact that he has just recovered from sciatica.

James isn’t quite the main man on the Lakers roster anymore. Luka Doncic has taken over. But the King appears to be enjoying himself. And that’s all that matters as he approaches the end of his career.

LeBron’s New Love

James may not be as motivated to play basketball while missing family time, compared to, say, a few years back. Before Christmas Day, he even admitted that after 20 years on the road during the festive season, he would much rather stay at home.

LeBron also acknowledged that he doesn’t watch as much basketball anymore. He’s in love with golf and is spending a lot of time watching the sport and honing his skills on the course.

Earlier this month, LeBron was asked if the Utah Jazz’s Keyonte George deserved to be on the All-Star team for 2026. His response was, “I watch YouTube golf these days. I’m the wrong guy to ask about that.”

Of course, he is still serious about playing at the highest level. And James shows up to training, works hard, and plays to the best of his ability as he has always been. Well, some things will never change despite the advancing years. Work ethic is something James has never compromised: His NBA career has been all about that.