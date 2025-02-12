“Really Hate the Slander Steph Curry Gets”: Sydel Curry-Lee Uncomfortable with Her Brother Being Targeted Online for His Leadership

Two weeks ago, Sydel Curry-Lee and Cameron Brink launched a new podcast, ‘Straight to Cam’. In the latest episode, the two discussed the Golden State Warriors’ troubling season and the leadership of Steph Curry.

“I actually really hate the slander that Stephen gets online, when people are like, ‘He needs to be this kind of leader’,” Sydel remarked. “I don’t think a bad leader gets four rings.”

“When it comes to any type of conflict, or whatever’s happening on the team, the way Stephen shows his leadership is that he’s always able to meet people where they’re at, and like, see them for who they are and like, kind of be on the same level as them,” she added.

Over the past 10 years, Curry has undoubtedly led his team on the hardwood. But during timeouts and out-of-bounds plays, it’s usually Draymond Green who is heard communicating with the team most vocally.

It has led to a perception among many fans that Green is the de facto leader of the Dubs, when he is simply the most outspoken. As somebody with access to the goings-on in the Warriors locker room, Sydel knows what kind of value her brother brings as a leader.

“Obviously, you can’t see it so it’s underestimated… Re-focus everyone on the main goal, which I think is what Stephen does… I’m looking forward to seeing how he continues to manage all of the personalities in the locker room,” Sydel added.

However, since most media personalities don’t have access to Steph’s one-on-one conversations with his teammates, it has led to pundits like Stephen A. Smith questioning his capabilities as a leader.

Draymond’s suspension brought Curry’s leadership into question

At the end of 2023, Green earned an indefinite suspension from the league for physical incidents involving Jusuf Nurkic and Rudy Gobert. Stephen A. Smith remarked how a player like LeBron James would have been asked different questions if his teammate was responsible for such behavior.

He insinuated that Steph wasn’t asked such questions because he wasn’t seen as the leader that held his team accountable. Smith’s comments would quickly snowball into a controversy, with both Draymond and Steve Kerr criticizing him for his remarks.

The pundit had to clear his name and he did so on 95.7 The Game radio’s Steiny & Guru show. “When the whole thing with Draymond Green went down and everybody was asking questions about, ‘Well what’s the Warriors’ role?’… I said, ‘Why do we not ask the question about Steph Curry?’” Smith clarified.

“If this were LeBron James, we’d be saying leadership. What role is LeBron playing? Has he spoken to him? What did he say to him?… I wasn’t saying Steph Curry was a bad leader, I was saying to the people, where’s the same energy?”

As Sydel mentioned though, her brother prefers to handle situations directly and behind closed doors. Hopefully, for Stephen and the Warriors, there will be no further off-court controversies to address or lead the team through.