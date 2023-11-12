“Kid Should Be 1st Off The Bench, F**k Cavs Doing?”: Kevin Garnett Livid At Emoni Bates Being In The G-League

Kevin Garnett recently took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Emoni Bates. The Cleveland Cavaliers rookie has been sent down to the G-League, and this hasn’t sat well with fans and analysts alike. What’s more, KG, who seems to be a big fan of Bates, is now advocating for his return to the NBA, claiming he deserves playing time with the Cavs.

Sharing a clip of Emoni’s recent performance in the G-League, Garnett was astounded by the Cavs’ decision. He stated that Bates is a “walking bucket” and it is crazy that he is in the G-League. Furthermore, he added, “Nah dog this kid should be the first off the bench…f**k Cavs doing?”.

The game in question, the clip of which the Big Ticket shared, saw Bates drop 29 points, grab six rebounds, and dish out two assists. An incredible performance that shows he could play in the NBA.

The Cavaliers selected Bates in the second round with the 49th overall pick. Coming out of Eastern Michigan University, Emoni impressed in the Summer League. In his limited time in the NBA, he has averaged a measly three points, two rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game. However, he is only 19 and has a long way to go in his career.

Emoni Bates was one of the most highly touted high school basketball prospects

A few years ago, Emoni Bates was one of the most highly touted high school prospects. There were huge expectations surrounding him. After all, he was averaging a whopping 24 points, six rebounds, and two assists per game. Moreover, people were even comparing him to the likes of Kevin Durant.

However, things took a turn for the worse while he was playing for the Memphis Tigers in college. His draft stock dropped after he was arrested in September of 2022 on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon. The charges were eventually dropped, and he eventually made the move to Eastern Michigan.

As of now, Emoni Bates’ stock in the NBA is quite low. He has a long way to go and has to put in the work if he hopes to get any recognition. But, if he continues to impress, he is sure to make it in the league. And, he has all the ability and skill to do so.