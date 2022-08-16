Kim Kardashian’s on-court interaction with Billionaire LeBron James was shameful for the star

Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian reveals that she embarrassed herself in front of Lakers player, LeBron James during an NBA game.

Kim Kardashian has finally spoken out about the videos of her seemingly booing her sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Kim and her husband Kanye West attended a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in January. When Tristan got up to shoot a free throw, fans captured a video of the reality star’s backside appearing to mock the NBA player.

In a new preview of Season 18 of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim and Khloe discuss the incident after spending a whole minute discussing the “offensive” light fixtures Kris Jenner forced Khloe to remove from her backyard deck.

The reality TV star and former wife of Kanye West set the record straight by revealing the exact details of that day.

Kim Kardashian reveals she embarrassed herself in front of LeBron James during an NBA game

LeBron James is the NBA’s public face. The Lakers legend has a persona that makes him appear larger than life, and fans flock to him. And they occasionally make a fool of themselves as well. Kim Kardashian certainly believes she did.

Kim Kardashian has spoken about an embarrassing incident during one of Tristan Thompson’s NBA games.

She revealed in a new clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she embarrassed herself in front of Lakers star LeBron James.

In an interview, she mentioned going to see LeBron and the Lakers play Tristan Thompson, who was then dating her sister Khloe. She had courtside seats for the game with her then-husband Kanye West.

“I was literally going, Tristan, go…….. embarrassing myself with LeBron right there and all the Lakers,” she said of what happened during the game.

Kim would have had many embarrassing moments in her life, and this one might not be so bad after all.

