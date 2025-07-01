“Kind of F**ked With Me Mentally”: LeBron James Reveals One Move He Hasn’t Been Able to Master His Whole Career

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have remained among the NBA’s most efficient scorers, even in the twilight of their respective careers. James’ scoring average may have dipped a bit in recent years, but his elite efficiency has maintained, or even improved, with age. The 40-year-old posted a career-best in three-point efficiency in 2023-24 (41.0%) and a career-best number at the free throw line (78.2%) this season. KD even pointed out LeBron’s improved mid-range game, which he’s utilized more as time has passed.

LeBron agreed that not only has his mid-range efficiency improved, but he’s taken deeper shots from the area now, as well. The four-time MVP has grown increasingly more comfortable with his jumper over the years, a necessity with his world-class athleticism beginning to wane. But the Lakers star admitted that he hasn’t mastered everything about his three-level scoring.

James explained that he’s essentially mastered shooting from the mid-range on the left side of the court. He feels balanced and prepared in that area of the floor, comfortable hitting jumpers whether he’s on the move or set. He doesn’t possess that same confidence on the other side, though.

“Going right has always been a little, like, sometimes my balance is off. Sometimes I don’t know if I should fade on the shot or if I should go straight up and down,” LeBron shared on Mind the Game. “And it’s always kind of f**ked with me mentally, even though I work on all of ’em.”

LeBron has added several career-defining skills throughout his NBA tenure, including a wildly improved deep-range shooting ability. But consistently getting to his spots in the mid-range on the right side of the court is simply something he’s never been able to master.

James pointed to his friend and longtime competitor, Chris Paul as a player who is unstoppable on the right side. Unlike LeBron, who can oftentimes overpower and shoot over his defenders, CP3 has had to improvise more as a 6-foot guard. The legendary playmaker has made a living on elbow jumpers for nearly two decades.

“The one person that is unbelievable going right with his pocket, no matter where he is, is Chris Paul. He can do all this,” James continued while aggressively pump-faking an invisible basketball, “without even dribbling and keep it and just shoot it.”

As an undersized guard himself, Steve Nash can relate to Paul’s mindset. “From triple threat or off the dribble,” Nash echoed LeBron’s sentiment. “And it also gives him that natural little fade. I can relate to because you need that few little inches to get it over.”

LeBron may not boast the hypnotizing triple-threat capabilities that his fellow future Hall of Famer does. But it’s difficult to find any player, past or present, who beats out the 21-time All-Star and his multi-faceted skill set in more than one aspect of the game.