“Draymond Green made one appearance and already made the $25k back!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the league fining Warriors’ star $25,000 over flipping Memphis fans off

NBA Twitter reacts as Warriors’ Draymond Green gets fined $25,000 for flipping the Memphis fans during Game 2

The start to the Memphis-Warriors series hasn’t been too kind to Draymond Green. Green got ejected in the first half of Game 1 for a call that definitely shouldn’t have been a Flagrant 2. Game 2 began with him getting elbowed in the face.

Draymond went to the locker room after taking an elbow to the face pic.twitter.com/RI4GQH9vwV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

The Memphis crowd was booing Draymond while he was bleeding. This did not sit right with the Warriors star, who decided to respond too.

Draymond with a message on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/ftIvSS00JE — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 4, 2022

After the game itself, Draymond knew he was going to get a fine. He even talked about the same, and said he made $25 million a year, a fine won’t hurt him.

NBA Twitter reacts to Draymond Green getting fined $25,000

Around an hour ago, the league officially communicated that they’re fining Draymond Green $25,000 for his actions.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/Q7uU2BTZuz — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 5, 2022

The fine was expected, but it still did not sit right with a lot of people. NBA Twitter had a lot to say about the same.

He just lost his eye and you’re fining him $25,000? pic.twitter.com/eNKCUNre0n — Legit Lioness (@TheLegitESTBOSS) May 5, 2022

This just in Draymond Green did an appearance and already made up the money 🤣 — Durell Davis (@RealRell_) May 5, 2022

I betcha Dray said money well spent. Anyone cheering when someone is injured is dumpster fire trash — THEE PEDI NURSE💛’s OUR MVP (@Pedinursedp1) May 5, 2022

I’d say the Memphis crowd got off easy for being a sh*tty audience. Cheering on injuries?

Anyway, hopefully, Draymond’s eye is fine, because his pocket is going to be just fine, despite the fine.