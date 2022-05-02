“More than just a logo, more than just an Internet meme”: Michael Jordan is the butt of a joke from Former President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama was known for his witty humor. In one instance, he joked about Michael Jordan and his imagery in American Culture.

One such instance occurred in 2016 when Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Obama.

Obama said that Jordan is “more than just a logo, more than just an Internet meme,” about the viral meme of Jordan crying. He also mentioned the 1996 movie Space Jam, starring Jordan.

Pres. Obama honors a tearful Michael Jordan: "MJ is more than just a logo. He's more than just an internet meme" pic.twitter.com/ayk3qxmBA2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 22, 2016

“We’ve got innovators and artists … public servants, rabble-rousers, athletes, renowned character actors, like the guy from Space Jam,” continued Obama during the ceremony. Other winners included the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and Robert de Niro.

Jordan is hailed as one of the greatest to ever grace the sport of basketball. With numerous records under his belt, he continues to contribute to the sport’s development around the world.

Is Michael Jordan ‘The GOAT”?

Jordan won 6 NBA titles in his career, with 11 straight All-Star Teams in that time. Jordan also won 5 MVP Awards and 10 scoring titles in a dominant Bulls era with Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. However, Jordan left the sport to pursue a career in baseball, before making his return after a short hiatus.

He eventually retired in 2003, ending his career with the Washington Wizards. Jordan’s career scoring average stands at 30.1 PPG, the highest average in history, ahead of Wilt Chamberlain at 30.0 PPG. With an impressive stat line, few would argue that his dominance across both floors was among the best ever.

But, in today’s generation, he is sure to face stern competition from LeBron James of the LA Lakers. The two have undoubtedly become the faces of the competition in their 75-year history. Only time will tell if James will ever surpass the legacy of Jordan, but one thing is certain – the debate will never end!

