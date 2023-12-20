“What The F**k Did You Do Different?”: Kobe Bryant Losing Out On Multiple MVPs Due To ‘Trash Teams’ Infuriates Gilbert Arenas

Gilbert Arenas let his emotions take over as he shed light on the process of the NBA’s selection of its MVP. In a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, the 3x All-Star candidly shared his detest over the procedure using Kobe Bryant‘s career as an example. He expressed his frustration about the Los Angeles Lakers great missing out on multiple awards because of the league’s way of picking its MVP.

Arenas broke down the criteria for selecting an MVP candidate by putting the limelight on the most important factor. “The MVP is the best player in the league. The most dominant player in the league. Not the best player on the best team,” he declared. Following this, the 41-year-old mentioned how this often got overlooked because of the players’ team performances in the regular season.

While explaining this to one of his panel members, Brandon Jennings, Gilbert mentioned, “If you are on a team by yourself and you average 25, you are not in no category of MVP”. “And then I come. You average 25 and then we’re third. You’re not an MVP candidate,” he added. Arenas continued, “Then we add Rashad [McCants]. You’re averaging 25 but we’re helping you win. You become number one”. Highlighting this bias in decision-making, the former point guard stated, “What the f**k did you do different? Nothing”.

Following that, Arenas put the limelight Kobe’s 2005/06 and 2006/07 campaigns as references to further establish his viewpoint. He stated, “When Kobe averaged that 30 something, right? His team was trash. He did everything he could have done and got them the “A” spot. That’s an MVP”. “They said this team might come in last place and they made it to the playoffs. That’s MVP,” the 6’4 icon mentioned.

Thus, Gilbert put forward how the NBA authority should focus more on the achievements of individuals. “Your team success does not give you individual awards. I’m sorry. That s**t is so weak,” he highlighted at the end to covey his beliefs.

Is Gilbert Arenas’ take justified?

The MVP selection for the regular season often sparks debates all around. The winner of this award rarely receives a significant amount of acceptance from the supporters. Thus, Gilbert’s points are tough to neglect at this stage, especially considering their applicability. As the team’s output becomes an immense factor behind the selection of the award candidates, various names get overlooked every year.

Russell Westbrook was able to put an end to this trend as he won the MVP award in 2017. Despite finishing 6th in the Western Conference, the point guard’s all-around endeavors for his team in that season were too hard to disregard. Interstingly, Gilbert pointed it out, stating, “The guy who is averaging the triple-double, he don’t have no other All-Stars. So that means he has to go 120 miles an hour just to keep up”.

So, Arenas’ words come across as valuable suggestions for the league at this stage. It remains doubtful whether a change in the process is imminent. Yet, the fans would not mind more transparent and fair judgments regarding this award in the coming years.