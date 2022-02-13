“The NBA celebrated for weeks for Stephen Curry, but no one batted an eye for LeBron James!”: FS1 Analyst Nick Wright wants more recognition for the King as he becomes the league’s all-time leading scorer, crosses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

FS1 analyst Nick Wright complains about the lack of love the NBA has for LeBron James as he breaks an all-time scoring record

Records are meant to be broken. This is a statement all of us grew up listening to, which always pushes us to do better. While most of us hear it, not a lot actually pay heed to the message being conveyed. However, the case wasn’t the same with LeBron James. He actually took this to heart, and has broken countless records to date.

However, there are some records, that have been set so high, they are deemed untouchable. One such record was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s scoring record. The record has been held for 33 years, since his retirement. That was until tonight, as LeBron James crossed Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored, regular season and playoffs combined.

LeBron James has surpassed @kaj33 for the most points in NBA history, regular season and postseason COMBINED 👑 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/0MhJlaVANR — Whistle (@WhistleSports) February 13, 2022

Also Read: “James Harden and Daryl Morey were the first to contact Doc Rivers after he got fired”: The Sixers superstar and executive reached out to Rivers to coach in Houston

“THE NBA DOESN’T LOVE LEBRON JAMES!”: Nick Wright

Prior to the game tonight, it was almost assured that LBJ would cross Kareem’s all-time record. Considering that the King has scored 25 or more points in 11 consecutive games, James just needed 19 points to break the record. He tied the record in the first half itself and crossed it in the third quarter. Before the game, Nick Wright took it to his Twitter to complain about the fact that there was no attention paid to this record.

The NBA did a multi week celebration in anticipation of Steph breaking the all time 3pt record. LeBron is going to score more points in the NBA than anyone ever has later tonight & nobody has even noticed. Sad! — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 12, 2022

Also Read: “This is a meaningless stat”: JJ Reddick slams StatMuse for highlighting that Russell Westbrook has had a higher FG% than Stephen Curry

To be fair, no one batted an eye when Stephen Curry surpassed Ray Allen on all-time 3-pointers made combined in the regular season and playoffs.

Even after the record was broken, Nick Wright kept raging.

LeBron just tied Kareem for points in the regular season + playoffs. I’m not asking for a ceremony, but you’d think it might be worth a mention on the broadcast! — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 13, 2022

Kareem had held the all time scoring title for longer than Ruth or Maris held the single season home run titles & longer than Aaron held the all time home run title. It had been considered an unbreakable record. LeBron just broke it & it was such a fait accompli no one cared. — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 13, 2022

Well, the ESPN broadcasters did mention it, however, NBA hasn’t made a formal post yet. It’s disrespectful on the league’s part though.