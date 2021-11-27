Basketball

LaMelo Ball’s horrific shot selection, Scary Terry returns, and the sighting of some actual inside defense!”: Hornets TSR Mailbag

LaMelo Ball's horrific shot selection, Scary Terry returns, and the sighting of some actual inside defense!": Hornets TSR Mailbag
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"I will be unavailable to lead Baroda": Krunal Pandya steps down as the captain of Baroda in Domestic Cricket
Next Article
“LeBron James really got eyes at the back of head!”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Lakers superstar displays his incredible court vision to find a wide-open Anthony Davis
NBA Latest Post
“LeBron James really got eyes at the back of head!”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Lakers superstar displays his incredible court vision to find a wide-open Anthony Davis
“LeBron James really got eyes at the back of head!”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Lakers superstar displays his incredible court vision to find a wide-open Anthony Davis

Midway into the 3rd quarter of the Lakers-Kings clash, LeBron James displayed his insane court…