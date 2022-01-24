“Philadelphia 76ers are trying to trade Ben Simmons for James Harden yet again!” Shams Charania reveals the latest on Big Ben’s convoluted trade situation

NBA Insiders Shams Charania reveals new Ben Simmons situation for the Philadelphia 76ers

Anybody remember Ben Simmons anymore? Played for Philly? Tall guy, can’t shoot? Like at all?

Jokes aside, calling the former All-Star point guard ‘forgotten’, would be like saying a homeless man has some minor financial problems. Yeah no, more like it’s so bad, any day he gets to eat 3 square meals will keep him smiling for 5 years.

Point is the 76ers have been done with all the player’s drama for a long time. And now, with their young guard in Tyrese Maxey breaking out for the team, it’s fair to say they no longer want Big Ben.

Still, it’s fair to say that they also don’t want to let him go for free. And in accordance with those plans, it appears that the franchise not only has a time period in mind but also a very specific player.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Shams Charania reveals that the Philadelphia 76ers still want a James Harden type return for Ben Simmons

We wish we were joking on this one.

Philadelphia’s preference is to wait until the offseason to try to trade Ben Simmons for James Harden or another star, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/z7IBcWekdC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2022

On one end, Daryl Morey is very, very smart as the president of basketball operations. Despite that though isn’t he keeping his hopes just a tad bit too high on this one?

Waiting till the upcoming offseason isn’t even close to a mistake here. After all, right now, no one even remembers Ben Simmons. Heck, who knows? Maybe the man even decides to play a few games to allow his trade value to go up a bit.

But asking for a James Harden level return for him? The 76ers have more luck building a time machine, going back to the 2019 NBA Playoffs, and stopping Kawhi Leonard’s iconic buzzer-beating game-winner to send them home.

In short, it’s not going to happen.

