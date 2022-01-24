“Why’re you taunting him if you lost, LeBron James?!”: NBA Twitter explodes at the King for hilariously taunting Bam Adebayo after he fouls out during Lakers vs Heat

NBA Twitter reacts as Lakers superstar LeBron James does the thumbs down as Bam Adebayo fouls out

LeBron James has been showing a lot more sauce during recent times. And we won’t lie, we’re a bit hot and cold on it.

On one end, you want the superstar to be more expressive of himself. That kind of thing not only makes things more interesting but also tends to make the player more likable, becomes it just gives him more personality.

But on the other hand, it can have some unfortunate consequences… like the King posting what he thinks are bars, on an Instagram post’s caption for billions around the world to see.

True… but not great.

Still, we love a more expressive King. And we got exactly that, even while he was in the middle of a game… or rather in the final minutes of it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LeBron James taunts Bam Adebayo with the thumbs down after he fouls out of the game vs the Lakers

LeBron James played pretty well during this game. In 39 minutes, he had 33 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals, while shooting 54.5% from the field.

To add to that, the Lakers actually kept the game very close, against an excellent Heat side, looking to win the 2022 NBA championship.

Given these factors, it makes sense for the King to be in high spirits right down to the end of the game, especially when one of the opponent’s key players fouls out of the game.

Take a gander at the tweet below.

Bam fouled out and LeBron gave him the thumbs down 👎 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZFajQRXvhB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2022

Now, we will say that the Miami Heat did eventually win this game, with a score of 107-113. So, despite our love for this version of the King, you can already tell NBA Twitter wasn’t quite supportive.

“Lebron, how many finals loses you have ?” pic.twitter.com/uuFvVvssap — 🏎…💨 (@PatRileyBurner) January 24, 2022

…and then he lost https://t.co/O27vGOefMq — 🐘 RPT (CEO of breakfast) (@tommy_aether) January 24, 2022

Don’t listen to them, King. Just keep flexing on ‘em.

