“Klay Thompson made almost $85 Million in the 941 days he was OUT due to injury!”: Warriors’ star earned more NBA money when he was injured, than in the 8 seasons he was healthy

Warriors star Klay Thompson has earned more money from his Warriors contract while he was injured, than when he was healthy

The Golden State Warriors are back in the Conference Finals, after two years of missing them. This marks their 6th WCF appearance in 8 years. The main reason behind their lasting success? The trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Drafted by the Warriors in 2009, 2011, and 2012 respectively, the three grew together, both as basketball players, and as humans. Together, they went to 5 straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019, winning 3 titles. Their magical run came to an abrupt end when Kevin Durant and Klay both suffered season-ending injuries in the 2019 Finals.

With Klay injured, the Warriors failed to make the playoffs in the last two seasons. However, he is back, and the Dubs are just one series away from getting to the NBA Finals again. We saw what Thompson can still do, as Game 6 Klay made an appearance to seal the Grizzlies’ series.

Klay Thompson made almost $85 million when he was injured

Despite suffering an ACL injury, Klay Thompson was rewarded with a 5-year, $190 Million deal by Bob Myers and the Warriors. Everyone knew Klay was going to miss the 2019-20 season, but Klay deserved that money. Thompson earned $32.7 million for the 2019-20 season. A month before the 2020-21 season, Klay tore his Achilles and was sidelined for yet another year. That year, Klay made $35.3 million.

This season, Thompson missed the first 38 games, before he finally made his return against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Till that point, Klay had earned $17.6 million. This put a grand total of around $85.6 Million in the days Klay was injured.

Know your worth! Klay earned more money being injured than he did playing 😅💰 pic.twitter.com/EpUKCIBr8G — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) January 3, 2022

Before getting injured, Klay had earned around $78.3 million in salary in his 8 seasons. Just goes to show how important the Splash Brother is for the Warriors, and how much they value him.

Hopefully, Klay can carry on the form he picked up in Game 6 of the 2nd round, and torch the Mavericks.