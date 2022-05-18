Basketball

“When my basketball career is over, who knows, I could be an e-sports gamer”: Klay Thompson reveals his undying passion for Call of Duty

"When my basketball career is over, who knows, I could be an e-sports gamer": Klay Thompson reveals his undying passion for Call of Duty
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Deaf MMA Fighter calls out Conor McGregor and wants Dana White to sign him
Next Article
"I'm on the same level as those dudes" - AEW star compares himself to Roman Reigns and CM Punk
NBA Latest Post
"When my basketball career is over, who knows, I could be an e-sports gamer": Klay Thompson reveals his undying passion for Call of Duty
“When my basketball career is over, who knows, I could be an e-sports gamer”: Klay Thompson reveals his undying passion for Call of Duty

Warriors guard Klay Thompson plans to become an e-sports gamer post his pro basketball career,…