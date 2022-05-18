“When my basketball career is over, who knows, I could be an e-sports gamer”: Klay Thompson reveals his undying passion for Call of Duty

Warriors guard Klay Thompson plans to become an e-sports gamer post his pro basketball career, admitting his obsession with Call of Duty.

Currently, coming off a two-year sabbatical due to back-to-back catastrophic injuries, Klay Thompson has nothing but winning a championship on his mind. Though the former 3-point contest winner hasn’t looked the same since his return, he will eventually get there.

Undoubtedly, a top 5 shooter of all-time, Thompson is one of the most endearing superstars in the NBA. The Warriors superstar never seizes to keep his fans engaged with his hilarious antics on social media, whether it’s his boat rides or pet dog Rocco.

During his rehab time, Thompson had a lot of time to himself. At the time, the three-time champion rediscovered his passion for gaming, especially when it came to the video game series Call of Duty. During this time of reflection, Thompson realized he may have figured out a career option post his NBA retirement.

Thompson’s obsession with Call of Duty dates back to his college days. The former Washington State player would clock in hours playing COD.

Klay Thompson hints at pursuing a career in gaming post-retirement.

Currently, in his 9th season, Thompson already has his retirement planned. The 32-year-old is confident he could make a transition into e-sports post his NBA career. Thompson is an avid fan of the video game Call of Duty and has spent close to ten thousand hours playing it since his college days.

“I really enjoy the game. I used to play a lot, especially in college and high school. It was a way to bond with your friends. It was cool cause it taught you teamwork and taught you how to lead. My parents would obviously try to limit our time on the screen. When my basketball career is over, who knows, I could be an e-sports gamer.”

“Some say it takes ten thousand hours to become a pro at whatever respective field you do and I think I’ve logged in ten thousand hours on this so far in my life. I’m not a pro, but I can call myself a semi-pro, I feel confident saying that.”

Not taking anything away from his COD skills, we’re happy Thompson pursued a career in basketball, as that would have otherwise robbed us of experiencing his elite skillset on the hardwood. Given his ultra competitiveness, there is no doubt that Thompson wouldn’t find success as a professional gamer.

