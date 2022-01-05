“Klay Thompson would walk in and wouldn’t talk to anyone”: Draymond Green details the emotional side of the Warriors sharpshooter’s return

Draymond Green talks about Klay Thompson and his attitude on certain days during his rehab to return to NBA action.

The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA with Klay Thompson yet to return from injury. This alone should let fans in on just how impressive of a roster the Warriors have assembled this 2022 NBA season to help capture a title in the post-Kevin Durant era of this team.

As most know, Klay Thompson suffered ACL and Achilles tears in back-to-back years and has not played an NBA game since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Fast-forward to present day and Warriors and NBA fans alike are going to be getting to see the sharpshooting guard in action very soon.

The original plan at the start of the season was to have Klay return around Christmas time of 2021 but with him having gone through injuries like the that, it’s advised to be overly cautious.

Draymond Green, in the newest edition of his podcast, talks about Klay holding up 6 fingers while entering the tunnel after getting some shots up. According to him, he isn’t aware of Thompson timetable for return either but hopes that it’s January 9th like everybody else does.

Draymond Green on Klay Thompson during practice these past few years.

Rehabbing back from an ACL and Achilles tear isn’t exactly what an athlete who devotes himself to a particular craft looks forward to during their career. Klay Thompson has had to to hell and back to be at the form that he currently is in.

According to several reports and Draymond Green himself, the 3x champ is ‘flying’ across the court, which can only mean good things of course.

However, reaching this point most certainly meant he wasn’t in the right head space at all times, which is perfectly understandable.

“It was a rollercoaster. Some days he [Klay Thompson] walked in and he doesn’t talk to anyone. He would just walk in, sit there, and go on about his business. Some days he’d walk in and he’s loud as hell,” said Dray.