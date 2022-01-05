“I’M A MOTHERF***ING PROBLEM, B**CH!!!” LeBron James erupts on serial adulterer Tristan Thompson after hitting the game winning shot against the Kings

LeBron James let the people from California’s capital know who he can be – a problem on the court

In the game against the Sacramento Kings, LeBron James really showed what the King could do. Swatting away the ball with the same ease as scoring a contested layup, James was everywhere on the court. He turned on a next level of clutch in the fourth quarter, hitting 2 daggers threes, and a tightly contested layup that sealed the deal. What made it so much sweeter was that he hit the game-winning layup in his former teammate Tristan Thompson’s face.

The exact opposite of what Tristan Thompson is on a personal front, LBJ showed him how to play basketball, and be a better person all in a game. Tristan did not even make it onto the court, but he was on the bench. LeBron turned to him and had choices words for him after hitting the clutch shot.

The king had a slight dip in form last game scoring only 26, but he was back on track scoring 31 points against the Sacramento Kings. It sounds insane saying 26 points is a dip in form, but that is the kind of run LeBron has been on in the past 6-7 weeks. His heroics at center have been the reason for the Lakers current three-game win streak – along with Malik Monk.

Also Read: “I want Bronny to be happy and find happiness in whatever he does!”: Savannah James talks about her expectations from her eldest son, LeBron James delivers contrasting answer

LeBron after a monster bucket to seal the W: “Im a mother f**king problem, bitch!!” pic.twitter.com/1OTOo05ilk — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 5, 2022

LeBron James is the best player in the NBA right now – it is not even close

While cases could have been for who was the best player last season, there is no doubt that this year it is LeBron. He’s literally playing in a position he’s never played before, but he’s still consistently the best player by some distance. Playing center for the first time ever in his career, King James has opened up a new avenue for the Lakers rotation.

A move that was seen as a suprise but welcome one, The Lakers have won all games bar one in which Bron was the center. A tiny light in an otherwise bleak season for Frank Vogel and his men. His defensive output is by far the best since his 2012-13 season, putting up numbers unheard of so late in someone’s career.

Blocked by Bron 🖐 pic.twitter.com/JPUZxMoIxy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 5, 2022

The second highest PPG in the league, highest number of 30 point games all while playing out of position. It’s a surprise there haven’t been louder shouts for MVP from the people. While the other candidates are having individually great seasons, James is literally dragging a bunch of sorry asses into the playoffs in his 19th year. If this effort is not MVP worthy, then nothing is.

Also Read: “LeBron James really pulled off a Kobe Bryant against the Kings!”: Fans cringe as officials make egregious decision in favor of Lakers despite basic logic pointing other way