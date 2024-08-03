Klay Thompson’s Dance Moves in Cameroon Draw Reactions From Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski

Despite officially severing his ties with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson’s connection to the franchise remains as strong as ever. This was evident after a clip of his dance moves from a trip to Cameroon went viral. His former teammates, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski, couldn’t help but react.

The situation centered around Thompson’s visit to Kribi, with another of his former Warriors teammates, Festus Ezeli. On this occasion, the duo joined a group of five dancers in showcasing their moves. This was a sign of respect for the African tradition, as Ezeli pointed to the same while sharing the video on Instagram.

Shortly after, this clip of Thompson dancing spread like wildfire, garnering an array of reactions from the viewers.

Podziemski was at the top of this list as he shared the video on his Instagram story before poking fun at his former teammate. Mentioning the Splash Brother in his upload, the 21-year-old jokingly rated the dance as “Top 5”.

Kuminga was next on this list. Following in the footsteps of his Warriors teammate, he also shared the video on his story, tagging Thompson. However, he wasn’t as subtle as Podziemski while expressing his thoughts. He consequently added laughing emojis to tease the 4x champion.

Soon, Gary Payton II joined the youngsters to extend the jokes. Sharing the video on his Instagram story, the 31-year-old playfully jabbed at the 5x All-Star, quipping, “Cut up den,” accompanied by a laughing emoji.

These stories showcased the strong bond between the 6ft 6 guard and his former teammates. After all, his time with the Warriors helped him build meaningful relationships with each of them.

He has always been vocal about Kuminga’s potential and valued GP2’s contributions to their 2022 championship run. Additionally, he mentored Podziemski last season and even sacrificed the starting spot to help him flourish.

So, the recent playful jabs from the Warriors players undoubtedly came from a place of respect and admiration. It also showcased how Thompson has forged an unbreakable connection to the Bay Area, with his bond remaining intact even after moving to Texas.