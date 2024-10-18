Knicks Are the Greatest Threat to Boston Celtics, Says DeMarcus Cousins: Is the New York Franchise That Good Now?

The Boston Celtics are by far the best team in the Eastern Conference. The rest have been playing catch-up for a while now. And this season, the Cs could face a threat capable enough to breach their monopoly and shake up the pecking order. The New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition — Karl Anthony-Towns — has stirred up speculation about the New York side’s potential to upstage Boston.

Talk shows and analysts have been arguing and counter-arguing for a fortnight. DeMarcus Cousins is the latest to voice his opinion.

In the ‘Run It Back’ show, Cousins answered host Chandler Parsons’ questions about where the Knicks stand after the offseason trades and whether they possess enough to become a title contender. The 4x All-Star said,

“I love what the Knicks did. I think they put together a really really nice team, I think they all play off each other really well… I think they got a lot of great intangibles, as a team and on paper, and I do think they have the best chance of matching up with the Boston Celtics in the East. Obviously that’s easier said than done, but as far as on paper I do like the matchup.”

Boogie’s analysis takes into account the versatility of the Knicks wings, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.

Even on off-days, Anunoby is a defensive threat. Bridges, on the other hand, proved he was a 20 PPG scorer last season. He is no Anunoby on defense, for sure. But Bridges brings in a unique brand of defense with his 7-foot wingspan. When push comes to shove, he can help guard the bigger wings like Paul George of the 76ers or Jayson Tatum of the Celtics.

Knicks vs. Celtics: the Matchup

The Celtics, with their deep roster and 5 All-Star-level starters, are the most stacked team in the league. The Knicks need to bolster their bench strength and its effectiveness to push the Celtics. And they must also be defensively charged up at all times. No room for complacency here.

The Cs have the best defensive backcourt in the NBA with Jrue Holiday and Derrick White in the ranks. In comparison, the Knicks pale. Jalen Brunson, for instance, is one of the best offensive players in the league. However, his defense is nearly non-existent.

That puts the burden on Bridges, projected to be the starting 2-guard, to act as cover. To ensure an even contest, Brunson needs to up his defensive game for the Knicks, or risk being targeted on the business end of the court.

The Celtics have one of the best wing duos in the league as well — homegrown stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who have improved with each passing season. The Knicks do not have big names in this department. But they do possess the hustle, courtesy Josh Hart and Anunoby. Hart played as an undersized center occasionally during New York’s playoff run and was third in RPG last post-season (behind Anthony Davis of the Lakers and Nikola Jokić of the Nuggets).

The only way Hart and Anunoby could match and possibly trump the Celtics is by upping their offensive production. The stats would illustrate the big step-up needed. Anunoby and Hart averaged 14.7 and 9.4 PPG, which is not even close to Brown’s 23 and Tatum’s 26.9.

The center position presents a unique dilemma for the Knicks. While new signing KAT’s offensive production far outshines that of Kristaps Porziņģis, his defense lags. The Dominican averaged 3.46 fouls per game last playoffs and had three games where he had five or more fouls. Porziņģis, on the other hand, was a star on D, using his length and reach to lock down positions 1 through 5.

The Knicks have a lot of catching up to do, defensively speaking. However, they have the right coach to get things in order. Tom Thibodeau has earned his stripes as a solid defensive coach in the NBA.

If anyone can get Brunson and Towns to improve, it’s him. Then again, Towns and Thibs have a bit of an unproductive history. Towns’ last stint under Tom, at the Timberwolves, did not bring about any marked improvement in his player’s defensive play.

Then again, like they say, dreams do come true in the Big Apple, and occasional miracles as well. The rest — all the speculation and arguments — will of course be settled on the hardwood. And over there, the Knicks, a lesser side on paper, seem the best bet in the East to give the Celtics a run for their money. ̇