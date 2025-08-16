Knicks Need to Make a Big Trade After Firing Tom Thibodeau, Says Sebastian Telfair

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau talks to center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Josh Hart (3) and forward OG Anunoby (8) during a time out during the third quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. | Credits- Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After a gut-wrenching Conference Finals defeat to the Indiana Pacers, the New York Knicks need to pick themselves up and go again in the coming campaign. The coach who dragged them back to relevancy, Tom Thibodeau, will no longer be on the touchline. So how do they spark a refreshing wave? According to Sebastian Telfair, the answer is simple: make a huge signing.

Advertisement

Thibodeau was fired a while after New York’s loss to the Pacers, which shows how high the expectations were. Four-time NBA champion Mike Brown, who got fired by the Sacramento Kings last season, came in to replace him. It’s a tough pill to swallow for many, but Brown is no slouch.

The ex-Golden State Warriors assistant dragged the Kings to their first playoff appearance since 2006 in his very first season in the Capital city of California. Brown could surely provide what’s needed to get a star-studded Knicks squad into the Finals. Telfair, however, isn’t too thrilled with Thibodeau being replaced by him.

That wasn’t a good move,” the 40-year-old retired NBA star said on Vlad TV. “Thibs is a good coach, but if you want to win a championship, you got to continue build up.”

Telfair then suggested that if the Knicks are going to truly commit to this route, they need to make a big trade. “I feel like if they fire Thibs, ya’ll better get a big trade or sign somebody. Cause Thibs couldn’t be the only problem of why we ain’t get a chip this year. Or even make it to the Finals.”

Telfair, born in Brooklyn, sounded frustrated. He, like most New Yorkers, wanted the Knicks back in the Championship series more than anything. “New York City was so prepped for the Finals, I ain’t gonna lie to you. The whole of New York is ready,” he stated.

Telfair then pointed out how the only significant roster move made by the Knicks this summer was extending Mikal Bridges on a new contract. Funnily enough, that’s the player that Sebastian thought the team should have parted ways with. Not because he doesn’t think he’s good, but because he thought New York could have used him to get Kevin Durant.

“I would of take Mikal Bridges for KD straight up. Sorry, Bridges, but KD and Mikal straight up right now,” he added. And it would not have been a bad move either. Bringing Durant to New York could have been the kick the franchise needed. Even at 36, KD remains one of the most efficient scorers in the league, and despite missing the playoffs last year, he does not appear to be slowing down.

Alas, Durant is now with the Houston Rockets and looking to help H-Town finally get over their championship hump. But it is not all dark and gloomy for New York. Bridges was one of the key reasons they jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Boston Celtics in that surprising Conference Semifinals shocker, so re-signing him is at least a positive step.

Telfair’s main point should be reiterated. If New York does want to ascend higher next year, then just bringing in Brown seems odd. Will they try and take one big swing at some point in the his offseason? Brunson, KAT, Bridges, OG, and Hart nearly got it done on their own if not for some Indiana black magic.

On the other hand, getting another key asset is always a good thing. Brunson is on a modest contract right now, just so the Knicks could spend if they needed to. Only time will tell if they actually take a chance.