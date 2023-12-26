Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight vs Jazz? Spurs Release Injury Report for Rookie Of The Year Frontrunner

The San Antonio Spurs went 0-3 in their latest three-game road trip extending their losing streak to four. As they fly back to San Antonio, to host the Utah Jazz for a single-game homestand, Gregg Popovich’s boys will hope to put an end to the losing skid that they have been on. Even though Lauri Markkanen and co. haven’t been in the greatest of forms themselves, the Spurs will certainly require Victor Wembanyama to take on the floor as they search for their fifth victory of the season.

Going up against the Utah Jazz, the San Antonio Spurs have a great shot at finally grabbing a win. However, with three players added to the team’s injury report, things do not look very motivating for fans of the Spurs franchise.

While Charles Bassey is certainly going to miss out on the clash, Zach Collins is listed to be “probable”. More importantly, Victor Wembanyama is listed as “questionable”.

Wemby missed out on the Spurs’ previous fixture against the Dallas Mavericks after hurting his feet during a shootaround. Stepping on the foot of an employee of the Mavs, Wembanyama had to sit out for precaution.

Apart from missing out on two other games, the French phenom has been relatively healthy. With the virtue of his unique methods of taking care of and stretching his body, the 7ft 4” big man has been blessed with quite an injury-free rookie campaign, so far.

Victor Wembanyama is the frontrunner to win the 2024 Rookie of the Year

Victor Wembanyama had a lot of expectations set on his shoulders as he got picked #1 in the 2023 Draft. Touted as the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, the youngster has been putting up some unbelievable numbers.

Averaging 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 3 blocks per game, Wemby is in a close-contested Rookie of the Year race with Chet Holmgren. After losing out to the Western Conference Rookie of the Month award to Holmgren, the Spurs center has regained the #1 position on the latest rookie ladder.

The Spurs are sitting dead last in the Western Conference with an awful 4-24 record. While Wemby has been putting up some All-Star-type numbers, the likes of Devin Vessell, Keldon Johnson, and Jeremy Sochan, among others, need to step up and increase their production.

Making a push for the postseason might be a lost cause for the Spurs. However, the team has a perfect opportunity to display their resilience. With their backs against the wall, it’ll be interesting to see how the young Spurs retaliate.