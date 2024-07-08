“Knock Down Book!” Anthony Edwards Yells At Devin Booker To Nail The Jumper Off His Pass

The assembly of the NBA superstar to represent Team USA in the upcoming Paris Olympics has excited the basketball community. More importantly, the fierce competitors have left their agendas behind to commit to the bigger goal of uplifting the nation. Their dedication became even more visible when Western Conference rivals Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker, recently joined forces for a play.

Ant encouraged D-Book to trust his shooting prowess during an attacking sequence. “Knock down Book,” the Minnesota Timberwolves star repeatedly yelled after directing a wide-open pass toward the 27-year-old. The latter consequently stepped up to the occasion, nailing a jumper for his team. This undoubtedly excited Edwards, who shouted, “Hell yeah, Book,” while jogging back on defense.

This instance caught the eyes of the fans after the NBA uploaded a clip containing this sequence on X (formerly Twitter).

This only showcases how all the stars have left the past behind to unite for a common goal. Despite Edwards’ Timberwolves handing Booker’s Phoenix Suns a humiliating 4-0 defeat in the first round of the playoffs, the latter didn’t seem to contain any grudge against the former. At the same time, Ant also held no sense of superiority over his Team USA colleague because of the recent outcome.

Additionally, their bond has remained unfazed, knowing that only one could start for the team. Despite having this unspoken competition between them to earn that starting spot, the backcourt duo has maintained a positive attitude toward each other.

Over time, this remarkable chemistry has aided in shattering the walls between the NBA rivals. For instance, Ant soon showered high praise for another Suns star, Kevin Durant. During the press conference, he endorsed KD as the ‘alpha’, stating, “When the game is on the line who is gonna be the alpha? I think Kevin Durant. He better be. That’s what I came to see”.

Instances like this gradually seem to prevail all over the roster. Undoubtedly, Edwards’ infectious positivity had a key role in this. And this dynamic has excited the fans as they embrace themselves for the basketball show of a lifetime.