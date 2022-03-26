“Know the difference between a playa and a player”: LeBron James’ corny Instagram message about Savannah James puts Lakers Nation on tenterhooks as NBA Twitter reacts

LeBron James recently posted a picture of a candlelit dinner with his wife Savannah James with a corny caption, sending the Internet bananas.

It has long been established that The King is a corny man, and unafraid to show it. LeBron has always held his emotions on his sleeve, though he attempts to hide them with his words.

However, having been a rather marketed, bland persona early on in his career, he’s now moved on in life. As they say, the older you get, the less you care what others think about you. This old saying rings perfectly true in the case of the 4-time MVP and NBA champion.

A few glimpses from James’ Instagram profile reveal just how wild he goes while partying it up these days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James 👑 (@kingljames)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James 👑 (@kingljames)

Also Read – Come March, and Shaquille O’Neal decides to get into shape! The Ex-Lakers Big man makes sure he stays in shape just in time for his DJing escapades.

LeBron James gets NBA Twitter going after posting a corny caption on his candlelit dinner pic with Savannah James

It seems that the turmoil of his age-37 season with the Lakers is getting to LeBron. After all, it’s not ideal for any player to drink so much during the regular season – unless, of course, they’re playing games which don’t matter in the grand scheme of things.

Since the aforementioned case is true for LeBron, he seems to be taking it easy on himself. Friday night candlelit dinners with his wife have become a regular feature for him. And his latest caption requires nothing but ridicule in response.

LeBron, you make absolute zero sense here mate. pic.twitter.com/G865VPUkry — Amulya Shekhar (@tweet_amulya) March 26, 2022

LeBron with a Word for the Fellas on His Date Night at Home with Savannah https://t.co/hPO05kjiAC #lebronjames pic.twitter.com/TIQf28AXpu — Lipstick Alley (@lipstickalley) March 26, 2022

Also Read – “Bam Adebayo can defend in any scheme and can defend any player within the scheme”: Erik Spoelstra and PJ Tucker detail why the Heat center is the rightful owner of the 2022 DPOY trophy.

Do you think you’re a player or a playa? Think about it, but keep it to yourself unlike King James. At least our big guy seems to have had a nice night during a really down year.