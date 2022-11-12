Known For Bullying Charles Barkley, 7 foot Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Bullies Instagram Comedian Following ‘Heated’ Argument

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal looks on beforeg game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Garnett once said that the NBA should be thankful for the fact that Shaquille O’Neal was raised right. Standing at 7 feet and weighing anywhere between 325 lbs and 375 lbs depending on his diet and exercise regimen, the Lakers legend could’ve done some real damage to players across the league if he didn’t have a moral compass.

Of course, that wasn’t the case. While he was an aggressive player, off the court, Shaq was the definition of what you’d expect a ‘gentle giant’ to be. He’s always seen smiling whenever out in public and his social media is littered with positive videos ranging from goofy tirades to wholesome endeavors.

This is exactly what fans were in store for when they saw that he collaborated on an Instagram reel with comedian and content creator, Tony Statovci.

Shaquille O’Neal hilariously ‘bullies’ a content creator while using his height

Tony Statovci has made a name for himself on social media these past few months. He’s collaborated with former Vine legends like MeechonMars and DopeIsland while also linking up with Youtube’s SupremeDreams.

Now, the 300,000+ follower creator has made a reel with none other than Shaquille O’Neal. As expected, the joke was that ‘The Big Aristotle’ was much taller than Tony and he put his height on full display after getting challenged by him.

Shaq is no stranger to reels as he’s constantly posting videos of himself lip-syncing to random audios or playing pranks on his ‘Inside the NBA’ crew.

Shaquille O’Neal bullies Charles Barkley on a constant basis

Saying Shaq ‘bullied’ Tony is a stretch but that’s what the joke was playing off of. A man who the 4x NBA champion truly lets get on his nerves is Charles Barkley. The two have hilariously been at odds with one another since O’Neal came on board ‘Inside the NBA’ following his retirement from a 19-year career.

Their chemistry on screen is beyond immaculate and is the biggest reason as to why Turner Sports extended all 4 of their hosts for ‘Inside the NBA’ for another decade. Of course, Shaq and Chuck’s brother-like relationship was at the focal point of it all.

