“Kobe Bryant and LeBron James together would smoke Michael Jordan!”: NBA fans make wild assertions as viral post sparks heated debate

An NBA fan recently posted an image of some NBA legends divided into two teams. He then asked which group would prevail in a 7-game series. As expected, social media went bonkers.

Hypothetical debates. Ah yes, the holy grail of NBA fans on social media. Thousands, millions at times, flock to posts that spark controversy and take turns in advocating their side. Who wins at the end? No one. Has that stopped anyone from engaging in these seemingly futile discussions? Absolutely not.

A post by zgvisualz on Instagram recently sparked a lot of controversies, and the image went viral. 8 certified legends of the game, all former champions, were divided into two teams, and the question posed made it a worthy debate.

Which squad wins in a 7-game series? (graphic via zgvisualz/IG) pic.twitter.com/CbXe4q3yoD — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 28, 2021

The image consisted of the late great Kobe Bryant, 3-time champion Stephen Curry, incumbent Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and GOAT candidate LeBron James. Goddamn. 13 NBA titles and 9 MVP trophies within the group. Which team in the world could take these four and fancy their chances of winning instead?

Well, it seems there is one. The second team was similarly loaded too. Nets superstar duo Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, 2-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, and another GOAT candidate in Michael Jordan. Sheesh. The talent here is unreal as well.

The viral post paired LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, while they were slated to compete against Michael Jordan representing the old guard

Well, who would win though? The debate was worthy, and the post soon went viral. It drew reactions from NBA fans globally, with some saying there was no competition at all, while others suggesting a narrow fight.

Well, whatever be the case, it isn’t hard to say that fans would love to witness a contest like this, never mind the result.