Kobe Bryant and LeBron James Were Compared to Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather by All-Star Guard Revealing a “Weak Perception”

So, we all know how we were robbed of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James NBA Finals in 2009. A matchup that should have come to fruition but thanks to Dwight Howard, we didn’t get to see it. Sad.

Alright, enough moping now, time to focus on the fact that the two were and are great. Kobe and LeBron put fear in the heart of the opposition. Some even compared facing them to facing god. A truly scary sight.

However, modern NBA players might not be used to it. Or rather some older ones are forgetting just how ferocious LeBron was. As per an anonymous All-Star guard, one might be feared and respected and the other just not getting the respect he deserves.

“Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are like Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather”: Anonymous All-Star guard draws comparisons

Per news from American Sports Analyst Chris Broussard, an anonymous all-star guard had this to say about Kobe and LeBron

“You know you’re going to lose to both because they’re both great, but it’s going to hurt more to fight Tyson than Floyd. Floyd will beat you, but he’s not going to hurt you. That’s the feeling with LeBron”.

So, it is clear where the line for respect starts and where it ends when it comes to LeBron James. Most NBA players would get walloped by either player, however, they fear Kobe Bryant.

Therein lies the difference. The fact that the league does not FEAR someone like LeBron James, a 20-year veteran who is still very much at the top of his game sounds like utter garbage.

The admiration, adoration, and idolization of Kobe Bryant are deserved, however, to pit it against a guy like James, who has only dominated throughout his career feels wrong.

The reason why we need to bring back respect for LeBron James’s name!

10 Finals appearances, 4 championships, 4 MVPs, 4 Finals MVPs, and most importantly the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The scoring King.

It is time opponents feared him again. But how do they see that and do that? That is quite simple, face him in the playoffs. There is a good chance the Lakers make it to the playoffs this season.

Once they do, LeBron will unleash his wrath and this “anonymous all-star guard” will know.