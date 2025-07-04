Kobe Bryant Blocked Out Windows To Prevent Cuttino Mobley From ‘Stealing’ His Workouts

Apr 10, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the court for the second to last game of his NBA career after the game between the Rockets and the Lakers at the Toyota Center. The Rockets defeat the Lakers 130-110. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The NBA has had, and currently has, its fair share of polarizing characters. The thing is, the league’s most polarizing characters come with the best stories, which, when told, can evoke one or a combination of several different emotions in the recipient of the story.

Philadelphia-born Kobe Bryant was one such individual whose storied life within the confines of basketball many people, be they former foes or friends of his, still lament to this day.

Fellow Philly native and Houston Rockets great Cuttino Mobley recently sat with one of Kobe’s former teammates, Matt Barnes, on the All The Smoke podcast, where they discussed a multitude of subjects, including their late friend, the Black Mamba.

Speaking with a sincere glint in his eye and a smile on his face, Cuttino Mobley, remembering Bryant, discussed working out with Kobe during their childhood come-up in Philadelphia. Even back then, Kobe was so focused, he was skeptical of working out with any and everyone: “The one time we were at Saint Joseph’s University. And after a while, he would not work out with us.”

Mobley continued: “It was a smaller gym and [there was a] little window and he would tape the window and lock the door so you guys couldn’t see what he was doing [in his workout]… by himself.“ Mobley detailed.

That approach speaks volumes about Kobe Bryant’s mindset. Some might call it diabolical or even over the top — others would say it was the beginning of his pathway to greatness. That same drive and obsession with outworking everyone around him shaped an entire era of basketball and continues to inspire workouts today.

Kobe Bryant’s desire to win at any cost extended beyond tape on windows. Mobley revealed another icy habit the late Lakers legend developed. “And I would notice when I was about to play him, he would stop — we would stop talking for that week. He — we wouldn’t talk for that week, and then after I finished playing, he went back to talking.“

It wasn’t personal. It was Kobe. Even with those who shared Philly roots or childhood sweat sessions, Bryant drew lines in the sand.

Today’s generation — including many who never watched Bryant play live — often debates where Kobe stands in NBA history. But Cuttino Mobley isn’t among the doubters. Speaking to the media earlier this year, Mobley stood firm on his view of Kobe Bryant’s place in the game.

“Kobe, to me,” he said, “was the best guard we’ve ever had. It’s not even close. It’s not. It’s not close.”

Mobley doubled down, pointing to the rare mix of physical and mental dominance Kobe possessed. “You got to think about what I’m saying. I’m talking about discipline, IQ, work ethic, everything.”

Cuttino Mobley knew him in childhood gyms. He played against him under the NBA’s brightest lights. And he remembers Kobe Bryant the only way a real competitor could — as someone who made workouts private, friendships conditional, and greatness non-negotiable.