Tracy McGrady Reminds Young Fans How Big a Problem Orlando Dwight Howard Was

Fans now might think of Dwight Howard as a washed-up ex-NBA player who gets criticized by Shaquille O’Neal and last played in the Taiwanese T1 League. However, there was once a time when he was one of the best players in the NBA. Howard led his Orlando Magic side past LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers into an unlikely Finals appearance.

Advertisement

Tracy McGrady, who unfortunately never played with Howard, was full of praise for the 3x DPOY in a video on his Instagram account. TMac was originally asked which player’s legacy he’d defend to younger fans of the NBA and he immediately mentioned Howard. He said,

“Maybe some of the younger fans don’t really understand how dominant this guy was, yo. Dwight Howard, for his first 8 years, Dwight Howard was a problem. 7 foot, had all the athleticism, defensively, wasn’t anybody better. Although y’all may not think he was serious, just go back and watch him. Look at the numbers he was putting up. As a basketball player, when he was in Orlando, he was that dude.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Mac (@tmac213)

The video garnered a lot of positive support, with Howard himself even commenting on it, showing his gratitude to TMac for his words. Matt Barnes also commented on the post, saying, “Facts!! on both sides of the ball.” The comments were also filled with fans claiming Howard was one of the most disrespected players in the league during his prime.

Dwight’s time in Orlando

The Magic drafted Howard #1 in 2004, after trading McGrady away. They were reeling from another big-name absence, having traded Shaq away 8 years prior. Howard immediately got to work for the Magic. He only came 3rd in the ROTY vote, but it was clear to see that the young center was going to be a problem for opposing teams as he developed.

Standing at 6ft 10, Howard’s athleticism was mind-boggling. His defensive acumen was on point, and he made NBA history as the first and only player to win 3 consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards. He was a contender for MVP as well, ending up second to Derrick Rose in 2011.

His best year was probably the 2009 season. DH12 was a top 3 player in the league, with only Kobe Bryant and LeBron being considered at that level. He led a 59-win Magic team to the NBA Finals, famously preventing James and Bryant from clashing for the title (his Magic defeated a 66-win Cavs side in the Eastern Conference Finals).

His time in Orlando did not consist of team accolades, but it saw him rack up many personal accomplishments. Howard made the All-NBA First Team 5 times, was the league’s best rebounder 3 times in a row, led the league in blocked shots twice, and famously won the 2008 dunk contest while dunking on a 12-foot rim (normal NBA rims are at 11 feet).

TMac’s quest to defend Howard’s legacy is a noble one. It seems like Howard gets a lot of disrespect, most famously when he was left off the NBA’s 75-year anniversary team, which recognized the 75 best players in NBA history. But hopefully this will give the iconic center to be recognized more widely for his career.