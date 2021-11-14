“Michael Jordan on the bench supporting you gives you nerves”: Miles Bridges on the Charlotte Hornets owner’s presence in the Spectrum Arena 

Undoubtedly, the most pressure any NBA team feels in their home court is the Charlotte Hornets. Having to play in front of an owner like Michael Jordan, is a test of nerves that Hornets forward Miles Bridges echoes.

Charlotte Hornets are back on track with two wins in a row. After having started the season on a successful note with five wins in seven games, they lost five in a row. Four of those five losses were on the road.

But they did win their final road game against the Grizzlies knowing the fact that there will be a familiar face waiting in Charlotte who will write them their cheques at the end of the day.

Finally watching his Hornets play like a team that could compete for a playoff spot after half a decade must be soothing for “His Airness”. So, Michael Jordan is ever-present in the team’s dugout these days and even in their practice sessions.

Michael Jordan attended the Charlotte Hornets’ recent workouts organized by Terry Rozier 🐐 👀 (via triggshotit__/ IG) pic.twitter.com/38JoKAULoN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 20, 2021

But how the six-time NBA champ could parley with just the Playoffs qualification? It would be a big victory for the Hornets if they did end up qualifying with sophomore point guard LaMelo Ball leading the team, with just one former All-Star in Gordan Hayward.

Jordan would still expect them to win every game they play. And players feel that pressure when they feel the eyes of the best to ever do it, staring at them two feet away from the action.

Miles Bridges feels the pressure to perform when MJ is watching.

Miles Bridges has been one of the X-factors for Charlotte to be on .500. They rely heavily on Bridges every night to get a win, in their match against the Knicks they trailed by as much as 16 after the first quarter. However, with some intense looks from their owner from the sidelines, the Hornets came back into the game and never gave the Knicks a chance of making a comeback after the 3rd quarter. Bridges’ 24-points were crucial for them.

He even a had Jordan moment in the match. When Obi Toppin did a windmill dunk on one end and Bridges responded with another,

OBI TOPPIN AND MILES BRIDGES BACK-TO-BACK WINDMILLS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/enCJGW9xrz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 13, 2021

In total, Bridges accounted for 61.9% of the Hornets’ points through the first 9:29 of the final quarter, netting seven, distributing a pair of assists creating another six points off those. But it did not come without nervousness with which the up and coming star had to perform in front of MJ,

“The greatest basketball player of all time on the bench supporting you, it definitely gives you nerves,” Bridges said.

“I came out and missed a few layups, missed three few free throws. But as soon as we started settling in and started playing our game, I feel like that’s when it took a turn. That’s when we started going on our runs. But it’s great to have him out there.”

Not just Bridges, everyone in Charlotte is getting the heat,

Bridges is averaging 21.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and close to a block each game and is a strong candidate for the most improved player this season. Bridges has not averaged more than 13- points in his first three years.

Everyone wearing that Hornets jersey is under pressure to deliver like the players in Chicago, Celtics and Lakers, not because of their franchise’s rich history but because of their owner’s history and aura. And this Hornets team looks like they are up for the job.