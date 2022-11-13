HomeSearch

Kobe Bryant Chose This $600 Million Superstar over Manu Ginobili as Argentina’s Greatest Athlete

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 13/11/2022

Kobe Bryant loves soccer. And so much so that he chose Lionel Messi over Manu Ginobili as Argentina’s greatest athlete? Cause for speculation or is that just the cold truth? Kobe thinks Messi is undisputed. We can’t really argue.

Bryant is recognized as one of the world’s most eminent athletes. His demise may have been untimely but he left behind a legacy that is well worth preserving. The lessons he left behind are for everyone to follow and not just athletes.

Kobe’s respect for his rivals and his love for the sport has helped him transcend all boundaries. When he passed, virtually everyone paid a tribute to him.

Today’s story is about a time when a reporter asked him who is the best, Messi or Ginobili, Kobe took his time and made an exasperated laugh.

Kobe Bryant really chose $600 million soccer star Lionel Messi over Manu Ginobili

You would think that Bryant would choose Ginobili, given the history between the two, more on that later, but Bryant really sided with the soccer star.

And Kobe’s acknowledgment of Messi comes from his friend, Ronaldinho, another legend. It was almost natural for Bryant to be inclined toward Messi.

This is no disrespect to Ginobili. But for basketball fans, it should come as a bit of a surprise. Not to soccer fans though, who are all well aware of the gravitas that the diminutive 5’7″ $600 million worth Lionel Messi possesses.

Kobe and Manu’s rivalry and respect

Despite Kobe favoring another Argentine, we are all aware of the rivalry and respect between the two.

The recently released dream team focused on a part of it but there is a much larger story that we shall cover in due course.

So, are you surprised to see Bryant pick Messi over Ginobili? Or Who do you think is Argentina’s greatest athlete?

