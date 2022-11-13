“Kyrie Irving Has to Show He’s Sorry!”: Nets Owner Joe Tsai Controversially Still Isn’t Ready To Led AnitSemitic Scandal Go

The worst may be over, however, Kyrie Irving is still dealing with all the trouble in the world. Despite his apology, the man has not been forgiven by multiple parties. And due to it, the man has had to continue his hiatus from the game.

Countless figures within the NBA community, fans and players alike, have questioned why he has had to sit out for so long. But, until recently, there was no real response to it.

However, things have changed.

Joe Tsai publicly spoke out on what he believes Kyrie Irving still needs to do to get back out on the court. And it’s fair to say, his opinion is a pretty divisive one.

Joe Tsai announces that Kyrie Irving has to prove he is sorry through his actions, not just his words

Kyrie Irving may have apologized by now, however, it took him some time to get there.

Initially, the man chose not to apologize, believing that since he isn’t antisemitic, he didn’t need to do so. However, with the backlash mounting, he did eventually release a heartfelt apology.

With that action, many expected the man to be allowed back on the court. However, Nets owner Joe Tsai clearly isn’t so convinced.

“He has to show people that he’s sorry…he only apologized after he was suspended.” – Joe Tsai on Kyrie Irving

Admittedly, that may be just a tad bit harsh toward the player. But, at the same time, it isn’t unreasonable.

Up until very recently, Tsai and the Nets have been known to be almost too reasonable with their players. So, now that the players need to prove something to him, we don’t think he will be looking to rub it in.

Still, whether or not Kyrie Irving will be able to get back out on the court before Christmas, no one can tell.

How have the Nets been doing so far this season?

After a somewhat shaky start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets seem to be in the process of recovery.

In their last 10 games, they went 5-5, taking their season record to 6-7, good for 9th in the East.

They’ve also gotten up to the 10th-best defense in the NBA, with 110 points conceded per 100 possessions. While they are 12th on offense, with an offensive rating of 112.9.

Given that the team has won its last 2 games, there is some positive momentum behind them. So, it is likely these things will improve.

However, even with these positives, the team will be hoping that can get Kyrie Irving back, real soon.

