Kobe Bryant claimed to not know Jeremy Lin, tasted a dose of ‘Linsanity’ against the Knicks

When we discuss fierce competitiveness, two players sit atop everyone else. Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were the physical manifestations of fierce fighting instincts.

Kobe, who ruled the 2000s as a brutal conqueror, won 5 championships in his career. His desire to win was so great that the Lakers legend created an alternate persona to help him with it.

The Black Mamba’s sole purpose was to win by any means possible. Bryant knew his limitations and the limitations of his opponents.

His gift was his ability to read others with uncanny accuracy. Remember the time he learned French just to get under Tony Parker’s skin? That is a prime example of how far Mamba was willing to go for a win.

The 15-time All-Star, owing to his legend, had a certain swagger to himself. Because he worked so hard and so much, he refused to recognize or acknowledge anybody who wasn’t willing to work as hard.

In fact, Bryant wouldn’t even let the losing Lakers squad wear Kobe’s and threw them all in the trash.

Lou: “We got blew out in Portland. He took everybody Kobe’s and said they couldn’t wear it cause we was soft”

Jeremy Lin outscored Kobe Bryant in Knicks vs Lakers matchup

Back in 2011-12, Jeremy Lin quickly became a sensation. His inexplicable and sudden rise on the NBA scene turned him into a national star briefly. The media and fans dubbed his success “Linsanity.”

Bryant, who was still in his prime then, was asked about Linsanity and whether he was familiar with it. Mamba in a nonchalant manner refused.

Kobe: “What? No idea. I know who he is but I don’t really know what’s going on too much with them.” He further elaborated, “I don’t even know what he’s done. Like, I have no idea what you guys are talking about. I’ll take a look at [the tape] tonight though.”

A few days after this interview, Kobe finally got to witness ‘Linsanity firsthand. The Knicks hosted Lakers on February 10, 2012.

Kobe went into his zone and was an absolute demon for the opposing defense. He scored 35 points and recovered 10 rebounds to take his team’s score to 85.

But Jeremy Lin had other plans. He went on a rampage and wreaked havoc on the Lakers defenders. On a 56% shooting, Lin dropped 38 points and registered 7 assists. His contribution cost Kobe Bryant and Co. that game.

