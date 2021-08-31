“Kobe Bryant had to laugh after Steph Curry made that shot”: How Lakers legend and Warriors’ MVP dueled in the Black Mamba’s last great season

Kobe Bryant couldn’t help but give Stephen Curry his flowers for an incredible 3-pointer drained by the Warriors legend in 2012-13.

It would not be wrong to say that Stephen Curry is the most influential player of the current era. The baby-faced assassin changed the way the game is played today.

Though drafted in 2009, Curry did play against a prime Kobe on several occasions. The two superstars often met during the post-season due to being part of the same conference.

Curry established himself as one of the top players in the league post the 2014-15 NBA season. The Black Mamba was witness to Steph Curry’s greatness. The Warriors superstar was back-to-back MVP and an NBA champion, as Kobe was in the final years of his career.

Though Kobe dominated Steph Curry and co during the latter’s initial years in the league, with time, Curry would grow leaps and bounds as a player. On the contrary, Kobe was in the last leg of his career.

Kobe Bryant gives Stephen Curry the respect after he sinks a contested 3-pointer

As NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith has stated on various occasions. “Stephen Curry is the best shooter that God ever created.”

Curry currently ranks 2nd on the all-time leaders in 3-pointers with 2,832 shots sunk beyond the arc. The Warriors superstar sits right behind veteran Ray Allen. Earlier this year, Curry had clinched Pacers legend Reggie Miller’s 2nd spot on the list.

A career 43.3% shooter from the 3-point line, the 3x champion had once won the late Kobe Bryant’s respect when he drilled a highly contested 3-pointer.

During the game, Kobe is seen guarding Curry even before he passes the half-court. Curry d0es put up some moves but stumbles at a point only to regain his position and sink a 3-pointer.

The great sportsman that Kobe is couldn’t help but give props to Curry’s incredible shot. According to many viewers, the scene seemed like the passing of a torch.

Curry had been a vivid admirer of the Lakers legend. Thus during the tragic death of Kobe Bryant in 2020, the Warriors superstar was distraught like many others and even expressed how much he idolized the legend.