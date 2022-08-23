Kobe Bryant footed $22,000 bill for this ‘Rockets rookie’ at a fancy nightclub in LA

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons was taken aback by Kobe Bryant’s kind gesture when he visited LA to face the Lakers in 2012.

Kobe Bryant’s presence on the hardwood was enough to have opponents beat. The Black Mamba’s competitive nature and stone-cold demeanor were unmatched. Another facet that the former Lakers guard excelled in was his ability to get into the minds of his adversaries.

The five-time champion could dismantle the confidence of the best in the business. Thus one can only sympathize with Chandler Parsons, who was assigned to guard Kobe in his rookie year. Things became further daunting for the Rockets rookie, with the venue being Staples Center.

At the time, the Rockets had Hall of Famer Kevin McHale as head coach, who had prepped Parsons against Kobe’s merciless outlook on the court. Surprisingly, none of the preconceived notions turned out to be true. On the contrary, the Lakers guard was as hospitable as it gets, booking the visiting team a reservation at a nightclub in LA.

Also read: Kobe Bryant’s hatred for the Pistons led to him getting $136 million from the Lakers and Lakers alone

Kobe’s graciousness didn’t end here, with him footing the entire bill for Parson and co.

Kobe Bryant had Chandler Parsons and the Rockets’ recreation costs covered.

While many remember him for his unattainable competitive zeal and ability to terrorize opponents, Kobe had an unknown kind side to him too. Towards the last leg of his career, the two-time Finals MVP had adopted a more friendly approach, especially towards the upcoming talent, even mentoring a few of them.

One of the fortunate ones to experience Kobe’s act of kindness was Rockets forward Chandler Parsons. The late Lakers guard played the perfect host for the visiting Rockets team, getting them a reservation at an elite nightclub in LA. If this wasn’t enough, the Mamba footed the $22K bill too.

While Parsons seemed to have had a great time at the nightclub, dishing out $22K was out of his budget. Fortunately, Kobe took care of all expenses. While he was known for his ruthless appearance on the court, the Mamba had a compassionate side to him too.

Also read: Phil Jackson would have to flip a coin if he had to pick between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant