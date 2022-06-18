“Kobe Bryant got a 40-burger on Chandler Parsons and then arranged him a $22,000 dinner”: When former Rockets forward thought he got made by the Lakers superstar

Most NBA players have their Kobe Bryant moments, but Chandler Parsons probably has the best one to date.

Chandler Parsons came into the NBA in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft. He was picked by the Houston Rockets and made it to the NBA all-rookie second team.

Second-year onwards the 6’8 small forward got a permanent starting role and played 36-plus minutes a game averaging over 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal.

When Chandler Parsons knocked down 10 STRAIGHT THREES IN A HALF!! pic.twitter.com/uCljP2TNZP — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 18, 2022

He had his fair share of welcome to the NBA moments but remembers one clearly when he first played Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers.

In his appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast, Parsons recalled an incredible Kobe story when the Rockets were visiting Staples Center, LA. He was warned by the head coach, Kevin McHale, that Bryant likes to get into the heads of his opponents, and so he should limit the conversations.

“Fourth quarter comes around, and Kobe looks at me and goes, ‘Are you guys staying the night tonight?’” Parsons recalled talking to Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “I’m looking at McHale and making sure he’s not looking at me before I’m like, ‘What up? We’re staying.’ Then he was like, ‘I’ll set you up. I’ll get your number from Jordan Hill.’”

Kobe Bryant got a 40-burger on a rookie Chandler Parsons and then gave him a $22,000 treat

After getting a 40-piece and an L at the hands of 5x Champ, Parsons did get a text from him later which said, “You’re all set up at Supper Club — Mamba.” Although the rookie didn’t believe it at first and rightfully so, later took his teammates and family to the invited restaurant and had a fantastic night. But then,

“We have like the craziest night ever. Supper Club is the club where the tables are beds. The waitress hands me the check, and I’m like ‘Oh s—.’ I open it, and it says $22,000,” Parsons recalls. “I’m sick.”

This Kobe story from Chandler Parsons is awesome. 😂🐍 (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/IsUelVP4uq — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 28, 2022

Chandler wasn’t sure that was really pranked by one of the greatest players of all time, and if he really was, he didn’t have the money to pay the bill. But thanks to the Mamba,

“I’ll never forget, this chick looks at me, hands me a pen and is like, ‘Sign this for Mr. Bryant,’” he continues. “I signed Kobe Bryant on a $22,000 club bill. He was awesome.”

A hilarious story that reminds us of a side of the Lakers legend that only a few remember. The man might call himself Black Mamba, but was a great person at the end of the day.

