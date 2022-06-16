“Luka Doncic and Christian Wood to explode like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal?”: Reactions of shock and awe as the Dallas Mavericks give their Slovenian superstar more firepower

The Dallas Mavericks are all-in! Luka Doncic and Christian Wood are set to form the next Kobe-Shaq tandem. The NBA should be very scared!

The Dallas Mavericks have lit their beacon for arrival and it looks imminent. The acquisition of Christian Wood is nothing short of the all-in move they needed to do, and fans are excited.

The Mavericks moved 4 players and a pick to acquire Christian Wood. This year, the latter has been in sensational form and made haters eat their words.

Among the Haters was a confident Shaquille O’Neal who got the brunt of criticism from Wood himself. Now that the TNT boys have given their approval to this superstar, we think he will be a worthy addition to the Dallas franchise.

Mavericks fans are visibly excited about Christian Wood and Luka Doncic is all set to get a fantastic dance partner

We all think Luka Doncic is set to have another stellar year and with a player like Wood in tow, we can hope to see some explosive action on the courts soon.

When Luka see Christian Wood at the Mavs facility pic.twitter.com/i2UDKqc5IS — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 16, 2022

His numbers are simply fantastic and he is one of those guys that Dallas has been looking for. While defensive question marks might arise, there is no doubting the ability of this player.

1. Everyone of those players once averaged those numbers on a team that made the playoffs.

2. If they put this stat to 20 and 10 Wood wouldn’t be on it.

3. All of these players listed on here made an Allstar team besides Christian Wood.

(1/2) https://t.co/p1NnhpKaWM — Hersh (@HERSHH13) June 16, 2022

And Luka likes to kick out and pass the ball for easy threes, with Christian’s incredible percentage, we can see a lot more of those this season.

Christian Wood shot 40% on catch and shoot threes this season. Luka’s new pick and pop partner. pic.twitter.com/aGKspqs7l3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 16, 2022

The Wood acquisition is no easy win. There are still some question marks about how he doesn’t fit into the prototype role of a center. One thing is for sure, whatever the outcome, it will be a fun watch.

