mobile app bar

“Kobe Bryant Hugged Them and Cried and Cried”: Lack of Superstar’s Parents’ Presence For 1st Title Brought Emotions Out in Front of Uncle

Dylan Edenfield
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kobe Bryant and his family 2017

Dec 18, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kobe Bryant (center) poses with his family Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, and Natalia Bryant during a halftime ceremony retiring Kobe Bryant’s two uniform numbers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

By the time Kobe Bryant was a superstar in the NBA, he no longer had a close relationship with his parents. His parents did not approve of Bryant’s marriage to his wife, Vanessa, and the newfound fame and fortune he found with the Los Angeles Lakers put a wrench in what was once a close family bond.

This wasn’t always the case, as a young Kobe Bryant was extreme close with his father and fell in love with basketball watching his father play. It was clear he had a bond with his father, former Philadelphia 76er Joe Bryant, who helped instill the confidence and drive that made Kobe the all-time great that he would be.

Once Kobe was helping the Lakers contend for championships, though, his relationship with Joe had already been strained. The two had drifted apart, to the surprise of many who knew the father and son duo. Neither Joe nor Kobe’s mother, Pamela, was present following LA’s NBA Finals victory over the Sixers in 2001.

Instead, it was his maternal uncle, Chubby Cox, and his wife who were there to congratulate Bryant upon winning his second title in Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. Upon seeing the only family that showed up to support, Kobe broke down in front of his aunt and uncle, distraught by the distance between him and his parents.

“Joe Bryant told me a story about that night,” Gary Charles, a New York AAU coach and Bryant family friend, recalled to Roland Lazenby for Showboat. “When Kobe’s aunt and uncle came in to see him, Kobe hugged them and cried and cried.”

Even reaching his ultimate goal of winning a championship wasn’t enough for Bryant to hide the emotions he felt toward his estranged family. Luckily, the rising star had his aunt and uncle there to console him in what could have been an even rougher night for him, otherwise.

Rather than energetically celebrating with the championship trophy, Kobe instead sat quietly in the locker room, with one arm around the Larry O’Brien Trophy and the other hand holding up his defeated head. The photo has become one of the most iconic in all of sports, but the true meaning behind it is unfortunate.

Joe and Kobe eventually did reunite with their son following the birth of the Bryants’ first daughter, Natalia, in 2006. Both of the Hall of Famer’s parents were able to celebrate their son’s next two championships in 2009 and 2010. Their relationship was still put to the test in the following years, but it appeared they had reconciled by the time Kobe unexpectedly passed away in 2020.

Post Edited By:Thilo Latrell Widder

About the author

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

linkedin-icon

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush. He has written 500+ basketball articles for various websites since starting the venture in 2016, as a freshman in high school. Dylan has been a writer and graphic designer for PalaceofPistons.com, a Detroit Pistons-based Substack and podcast, since 2016. As an avid Detroit Pistons fan, contributing and building relationships with fellow writers truly sparked his love for NBA coverage. Dylan graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in December 2023 with a Communications major in Media Arts & Studies and a minor in Sports Management. Dylan hoped to combine these two focuses to break into the professional sports journalism landscape. Outside of sports, Dylan is an avid gamer and occasionally likes to try other art forms, including drawing and painting. When it comes to something he creates, Dylan goes the extra mile to ensure his work is as good as it can be.

Share this article

Don’t miss these