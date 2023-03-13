“LeBron James Is Gonna Trade Austin Reaves Now”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Old Facebook Post of the Lakers Youngster Trolling the King Goes Viral

Dec 10, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) talks to guard Austin Reaves (15) during a break in play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ turbulent past 2 years, Austin Reaves has been a player who has proven to be of incredible worth. Having played under the leadership of the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the youngster has definitely learned a lot.

Sharing the court with some of the game’s greatest, there is a huge sense of respect that the 6-foot-5 guard displays towards his teammates. However, a huge fan of the Purple & Gold since childhood, Reaves once trolled King James for being ringless.

Back in April of 2012, the then-13-year-old Austin shared a meme on Facebook. The post had a photo of Kobe Bryant, LeBron’s rival back then, and was quoted as:

When I need some peace and quiet I set my phone on LeBron mode, no ring

Austin Reaves was really a LeBron hater 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8OWUGRhNUd — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 13, 2023

Little did the teenager know that he would end up in the league and share the locker room with this same man in about a decade.

NBA Twitter reacts as Austin Reaves once trolled LeBron James on social media

As soon as the old Facebook post went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

To be fair, he probably never dreamed he would be in the league and they would be team mates in 2012. — Sunny Gaines 🤘🏼🤘🏼 (@sunnygaineshtx) March 13, 2023

So did most lakers fans to be fair lmaoo — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) March 13, 2023

Bron gon trade Reaves in the off-season now 😭 — . (@1GoBluePoole) March 13, 2023

Miami Heat Bron had hella haters 😂 — ³⁰ (@StephMuse_) March 13, 2023

It’s 2013 hating on lebron was a trend we can let that slide — christopher (@GamerRuss2013) March 13, 2023

Reaves remembering that tweet mid-game pic.twitter.com/o1L5scveHt — Rent ‘Em Spoons  (@DuckinNDodgin) March 13, 2023

Funny enough, Bron would go on to finish the regular season with the 2nd best record in the East. In the 2012 Playoffs, the James-led Miami Heat would knock out the Knicks, Pacers, and Celtics, to finally defeat the Thunder to win the 2012 title.

Reaves’ stats from the 2022-2023 season

The 24-year-old has been an incredible fit for the LA-based franchise.

After recording 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in his rookie campaign, the undrafted player has gotten a much bigger role this season.

Having recently recorded his 1000th career point, the two-guard has been lodging a much improved 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

